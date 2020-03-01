Quantcast
Washington state reports second coronavirus death

Published

30 mins ago

on

A man in his 70s is the second coronavirus death in the United States, according to the New York Times.

“A second person has died of the novel coronavirus in the Seattle area and more confirmed cases of the illness have emerged in Washington State, officials said Sunday evening,” the Times reported. “Public health leaders in King County, Wash., said a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died on Saturday at EvergreenHealth Hospital in Kirkland. That’s the same facility where officials identified the nation’s first coronavirus death on Saturday — a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.”

There are also three other confirmed cases that were announced in the county. They are a woman in her 80s, another woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s. There were reports Saturday of a possible infestation in a retirement community. All of the four new cases are residents of a nursing home.

The county announced two other infections, but they aren’t at the facility.


