WATCH: Chaos erupts at a Florida county fair after ride worker shouts a racial slur

According to NBC News 2, an altercation broke out at the fair in Lee County, Florida on Sunday, after a ride operator screamed a racial slur at a guest and the guest grabbed him, while confused children cried in the background.

In the video, posted by attendee Trevor Reiland, the operator called the guest’s wife a “b*tch,” demanded the man leave the ride platform and “come see him,” then shouted a racial slur. The guest seized the operator and tried to drag him off the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear what prompted the confrontation. Reithoffer Shows, the independent company that employs the ride operator, has not responded to requests for comment.

Watch below: