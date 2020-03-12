WATCH: Congresswoman ‘disturbed’ after top health official says US is ‘failing’ at coronavirus testing
Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) on Thursday found herself unnerved after a top health official admitted that the government is failing to provide adequate testing for coronavirus.
During testimony on Capitol Hill, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told lawmakers that the United States has fallen far short of where it needs to be in terms of coronavirus testing.
After Wasserman-Schultz asked him if there was anyone in charge who was ensuring that there were enough testing kits for everyone who needs them, Fauci delivered a blunt assessment of the current system.
“The system is not really geared to what we need right now, what you are asking for,” he said. “That is a failing.”
“A failing?” asked Wasserman-Schultz.
“It is a failing,” he replied. “Let’s admit it. The fact is the way the system was set up is that the public health component that Dr. Redfield was talking about, was a system where you put it out there in the public, and a physician asks for it, and you go get it. The idea of anybody getting it easily the way people in other countries are doing it, we’re not set up for that. Do I think we should be? Yes. But we’re not.”
“Okay,” Wasserman-Schultz responded. “That’s really disturbing and I appreciate the information.”
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
Presidential debate in Phoenix canceled and moved to Washington to avoid coronavirus threat
The presidential debate that was slated to be hosted in Phoenix, Arizona has been canceled and is now being moved to Washington, D.C. out of an abundance of caution to avoid the coronavirus.
AZ Central reported Thursday that Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who worked hard to get a debate in Phoenix, said that Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez revealed in a call that they had to change plans.
Breaking Banner
Sarah Palin broke minds by rapping ‘Baby Got Back’ on TV as White House bungles coronavirus response
Headlines predicted that the end of times are nigh after Sarah Palin, the former Republican vice presidential candidate, broke minds by rapping Sir Mix-a-Lot's 1992 hip-hop classic "Baby Got Back" while dressed in a furry costume on national TV.
Wednesday night's performance on "The Masked Singer" transpired at the same time as President Donald Trump bungled a national address on the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to struggling to read the teleprompter in front of him, including reading the words "coronavirus" and "counting," the president was caught cursing on a hot mic. He was forced to immediately correct a significant error his speech.
Breaking Banner
‘Total incompetence’: Ex-Trump official blasts White House over Trump’s error-riddled coronavirus address
President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday night in what was supposed to be an attempt to calm a fearful nation about the threat of the coronavirus. It ended up being the opposite.
“Although he read from a prepared script as he delivered a rare prime-time televised address to the nation from the Oval Office, Trump incorrectly described his own policy," wrote the Washington Post Thursday.
Brett McGurk, who previously served as a Presidential Envoy under the Bush, Obama and Trump administration, explained that every address from the Oval Office is a major event because it happens so rarely. In the case of President Barack Obama, he only did an Oval Office address three times. Even when he announced the U.S. had killed Osama bin Laden, he didn't do it from behind the infamous Resolute Desk.