WATCH: Dr. Fauci facepalms right behind Trump after he rants about ‘Deep State Department’
Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught on camera putting his hand over his face during one of President Donald Trump’s rants about the “deep state” on Friday.
While at a press conference about the coronavirus pandemic, Trump said that he would like to see Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “go back to the State Department — or as they call it, the Deep State Department — and do his job.”
At this point, Fauci facepalmed even as Trump kept talking.
Watch the video below.
Watch Dr. Fauci’s reaction when the President says the “Deep State Department”
pic.twitter.com/yuJOXRuPUl
— Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) March 20, 2020
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Trump blows up on ‘terrible’ NBC reporter Peter Alexander for grilling him over coronavirus medication
President Donald Trump snapped at NBC's Peter Alexander during a contentious press conference on Friday afternoon after the White House correspondent accused him of overselling a medication that could slow down the effects of the coronavirus.
In a quick back and forth, Alexander stated that the president may be giving the public false hope over the drug, which caused Trump to snap back.
"So what do you say Americans who are scared? 200 dead and 14,000 who are sick and millions who are scared right now," Alexander asked.
""I say that you’re a terrible reporter… It is a bad signal that you are putting out to the American people," the president shot back. "The American people are looking for hope and the same with NBC and Comcast who you do work for -- let me say something, that's really bad reporting. You want to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism."
Breaking Banner
Trump overrides Fauci at COVID-19 briefing after the NIH official tempers expectations for coronavirus cure
President Donald Trump on Friday insisted hydroxychloroquine was "very effective" after a top NIH official warned that clinical research needed to be done before it was used against the novel coronavirus.
During a White House briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the anti-malaria drug held some promise in the treatment of COVID-19 -- but warned that currently there were only "anecdotal" reports of its effectiveness.
But Trump stepped in to continue to hype the drug.
"I think without saying too much, I'm probably more of a fan of that than -- maybe than anybody, but I'm a big fan. We will see what happens. We all understand what the doctor said is 100% correct. It's early, but I have seen things that are impressive," he said.