WATCH: Dr. Fauci facepalms right behind Trump after he rants about ‘Deep State Department’

Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught on camera putting his hand over his face during one of President Donald Trump’s rants about the “deep state” on Friday.

While at a press conference about the coronavirus pandemic, Trump said that he would like to see Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “go back to the State Department — or as they call it, the Deep State Department — and do his job.”

At this point, Fauci facepalmed even as Trump kept talking.

Watch the video below.