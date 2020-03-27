WATCH: House members cheer as Thomas Massie’s stunt fails and coronavirus stimulus bill is approved by a voice vote

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the over $2 trillion coronavirus relief package this Friday, putting an end to the last-minute drama from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who had objected to a simple voice vote that would have required only a minimal number of lawmakers to return to the Capitol.

C-SPAN caught the moment Massie’s stunt failed, showing the House erupt in applause when his efforts were shot down and the bill was approved.

Watch: