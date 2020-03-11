WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump addresses the nation about the coronavirus
President Donald Trump is set to address the nation as the coronavirus spreads across the country.
Reports hours before the address revealed that Trump is making his decisions in part based on not wanting to contradict himself and his previous statements downplaying the severity.
Son-in-law-adviser Jared Kushner is blocking any action from the coronavirus task force because he doesn’t know enough about the virus and wants to do more research.
One of the greatest problems with Trump’s address is that people already don’t trust what he says and regard him to be an outright liar when it comes to the virus. When people don’t know what to believe, they act in ways that can hurt others or even make things worse.
Trump is scheduled to speak at 9:00 p.m. EST. You can watch in the video below:
Breaking Banner
Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail days before court hearing
On Wednesday, Politico reported that Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who gave classified information to WikiLeaks, was hospitalized after attempting suicide in jail.
The incident occurred days before a court hearing to determine whether to continue sanctions against Manning for contempt of court.
Manning has refused to comply with a grand jury investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is being sought for extradition by U.S. prosecutors. She has written that the grand jury is "an effort to frighten journalists and publishers, who serve a crucial public good."
Breaking Banner
Ex-CDC director: Worst-case scenario for coronavirus is 1.6 million Americans dead
There are a wide range of possible endgames for the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. It is possible that the outbreak could prove limited and the death toll will not exceed the hundreds.
But according to the Washington Post, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control estimates that in, the very worst-case scenario, the total number of fatalities in America could exceed 1.6 million.
"[One] forecast, developed by former CDC director Tom Frieden at the nonprofit organization Resolve to Save Lives, found that deaths in the United States could range widely, depending on what percentage of the population becomes infected and how lethal the disease proves to be," reported the Post. "Frieden, who oversaw the U.S. response to the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, the 2014 Ebola epidemic and the 2016 Zika epidemic, says that in a worst-case scenario, but one that is not implausible, half the U.S. population would become infected and more than 1 million people would die."
Breaking Banner
Harvey Weinstein rushed to the hospital claiming ‘chest pains’ after being sentenced to 23 years in jail
Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was rushed to the hospital claiming he had chest pains.
Weinstein was handcuffed to his wheelchair and ushered into prison after his sentencing, but then began claiming he was ill, according to ABC7 out of New York.
According to the report, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital and will likely remain overnight while he's being evaluated.
Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault and rape. He still faces charges and a trial in California.