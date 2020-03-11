WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump addresses the nation about the coronavirus

President Donald Trump is set to address the nation as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

Reports hours before the address revealed that Trump is making his decisions in part based on not wanting to contradict himself and his previous statements downplaying the severity.

Son-in-law-adviser Jared Kushner is blocking any action from the coronavirus task force because he doesn’t know enough about the virus and wants to do more research.

One of the greatest problems with Trump’s address is that people already don’t trust what he says and regard him to be an outright liar when it comes to the virus. When people don’t know what to believe, they act in ways that can hurt others or even make things worse.

