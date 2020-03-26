WATCH LIVE: Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force briefs the nation on the federal government’s COVID-19 pandemic response

Quantcast
Trump's Coronavirus Task Force briefs the nation on the federal government's COVID-19 pandemic response

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to update the country on the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing, with a limited White House press corps due to social distance guidelines, is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.

Watch:


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
‘Are you on glue?’: Twitter scoffs at WSJ op-ed claiming coronavirus crisis is Trump’s ‘path to greatness’

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

This Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal published an op-ed by Daniel Henninger where he theorized that if President Trump is successful in rallying the nation against the coronavirus outbreak, it could be his "path to greatness" as a president.

https://twitter.com/WSJopinion/status/1243176989290385409

The piece, titled Trump's Leadership, wasn't received very well by critics of the President, who thought the tone of the piece was dismissive of what many think is Trump's botched response in the early days of the outbreak -- a response that allowed the virus to spiral out of control with irreversible consequences.

Alex Jones ordered to pay an additional $20,000 in Sandy Hook defamation case

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

Right-wing firebrand Alex Jones has had a slew of legal troubles lately. Not only did a judge tell him to stop trying to sell miracle coronavirus cures, he recently lost an appeal of his case against Sandy Hook parents, the Huffington Post reported.

Jones alleged consistently that Sandy Hook never happened and took his conspiracy theory to an outright war against the families who lost their children. Some were forced to move for their own protection.

White supremacist who plotted hospital bombing was in touch with radicalized Army soldier: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

This week, a white supremacist named Timothy Wilson was killed in a shootout with the FBI after trying to detonate a car bomb at a medical complex in Kansas City, Missouri. But according to ABC News, U.S. prosecutors believe he did not hatch his plan alone.

"The suspected white supremacist who plotted to bomb a hospital facing the coronavirus crisis was in touch with a then-active U.S. Army soldier who wanted to launch his own attack on a major American news network and discussed targeting a Democratic presidential candidate, according to an FBI alert summarizing the case," reported Mike Levine.

