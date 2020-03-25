Quantcast
WATCH LIVE: Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefing

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump will take to the podium again on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing coronavirus crisis. It’s unknown if he’ll make the case to the country that Americans should be willing to sacrifice their lives to improve what he views as his economy.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the case on Fox News this week that the elderly should be willing to die to save the economy for their grandchildren, prompting allegations of GOP “death panels.” Trump’s re-open date, he said, will likely be Easter, which inspired the #EasterMassacre hashtag to be a top trend in the United States for most of Wednesday.

Right-wing personality Glenn Beck has already volunteered to sacrifice his life. Fox News hosts haven’t indicated if they’re willing to join the movement.

The Trump briefing is scheduled to being at 5 p.m. EST, but he frequently runs late.


Trump claims the media doesn’t want the country to reopen so he’ll lose reelection

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump wants to reopen everything in the country so much that he's now blaming the media.

About an hour before his daily press conference, Trump tweeted: "The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!"

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1242905328209080331

The one thing keeping the U.S. from spreading the coronavirus too far has been self-isolation. If the stores and bars, restaurants reopen, scientists say that it will increase the likelihood of people contracting the virus and dying from it.

CNN’s Manu Raju debunks GOP claims that unemployment benefits in coronavirus relief bill are a ‘drafting error’

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, congressional correspondent Manu Raju swatted down the claim from Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL), Ben Sasse (R-NE), and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that the temporary unemployment benefit increase in the $2 trillion stimulus bill was a "drafting error."

"Are these three Republican senators saying that the bill might incentivize companies to lay off workers because the unemployment benefits are too generous?" said anchor Jake Tapper. "Explain what is going on here."

"That is exactly what they're saying," said Raju. "They're contending it is a drafting error, but it is not a drafting error. This is negotiated by Republican senators and the White House and Democratic senators, who believe that it is essentially necessary. They don't think that it would lead to layoffs. In fact, this is a temporary enhanced unemployment benefit for those that do lose their job."

