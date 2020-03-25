WATCH LIVE: Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefing

President Donald Trump will take to the podium again on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing coronavirus crisis. It’s unknown if he’ll make the case to the country that Americans should be willing to sacrifice their lives to improve what he views as his economy.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the case on Fox News this week that the elderly should be willing to die to save the economy for their grandchildren, prompting allegations of GOP “death panels.” Trump’s re-open date, he said, will likely be Easter, which inspired the #EasterMassacre hashtag to be a top trend in the United States for most of Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right-wing personality Glenn Beck has already volunteered to sacrifice his life. Fox News hosts haven’t indicated if they’re willing to join the movement.

The Trump briefing is scheduled to being at 5 p.m. EST, but he frequently runs late.