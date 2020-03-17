WATCH: Mnuchin says he’s ‘looking at sending checks to Americans immediately’

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin has just announced two major programs to help Americans during the coronavirus crisis. He says he’s “looking at sending checks to Americans immediately…Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks.”

HUGE. Treasury Sec Steve Mnuchin: “We are looking at sending checks to Americans immediately…Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks.” How much? Mnuchin: Discussing details w/ GOP senators. We like idea of $1K. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 17, 2020

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin: “We are looking at sending checks to Americans immediately” pic.twitter.com/plNwuxht3U — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) March 17, 2020

He also announced that Americans who owe or will own the IRS a payment can defer those payments without incurring interest charges for 90 days. He did not mention details, but presumably filing taxes on time is a component of that.

The deferment extends to payments of up to $1 million.

Mnuchin did urge those who are getting a refund to file as soon as possible to help put cash into their hands.

Here’s CNN’s fact-checker Daniel Dale:

Mnuchin says they’re deferring $300 billion in IRS payments. If you can file your taxes on April 15, do so, he says; don’t miss out on refunds. But “if you owe a payment to the IRS, you can defer up to $1 million as an individual,” $10M for corps., penalty-free for 90 days. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 17, 2020

