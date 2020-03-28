WATCH: Terrifying videos shows tornado striking Jonesboro, Arkansas
Jonesboro, Arkansas was hit by a powerful tornado on Saturday.
Multiple people used their cell phones to capture video of the tornado.
Here are some of the videos of the tornado:
From Matt Teal in Jonesboro, AR. Large tornado doing damage with debris in the air. #arwx #Tornado pic.twitter.com/SNYDFxcBjR
— Rick Katzfey (@WeatherRick) March 28, 2020
Shocking NEW footage of today’s tornado in Jonesboro, Arkansas!
A “Power Flash” can be spotted at the tornado’s base, which typically indicates damaged/severed power lines. 🌪⚡️
Video sent in by: Lee Curtner#weather #arwx #stormhour #wx pic.twitter.com/WrCxZfAZME
— Nash from Nashville (@NashWX) March 28, 2020
🌪️ CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Watch as a #tornado moved through the #Jonesboro, #Arkansas area moments ago on this @myARDOT traffic camera. #ARwx 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/CTj6BLDAIT
— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) March 28, 2020
Unreal up close footage from Said Said in Jonesboro. He owns the Triple S Phones shop and stated the tornado came VERY quick.
Scary footage. I can’t imagine. @ReedTimmerAccu @JimCantore #arwx pic.twitter.com/KFWqpdKbEx
— Zachary Hall (@WxZachary) March 28, 2020
Unbelievable live stream of the Jonesboro, Arkansas tornado.
Incredible job by @ZachHolderWx & team at @Region8News. (https://t.co/OLG9gg9xvP) pic.twitter.com/9Hm0YjXAZm
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) March 28, 2020
Video footage from @Region8News. Incredible work by @ZachHolderWx and @ryanvaughan.
— Zachary Hall (@WxZachary) March 28, 2020
Wow at what used to be a car outside of the mall in Jonesboro, AR after a tornado went through the area. #arwx pic.twitter.com/qy8syyxLkn
— AshevilleWX (@Hvward) March 28, 2020