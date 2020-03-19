Quantcast
Connect with us

‘We are going to WIN’: Trump scrambles on Twitter as his coronavirus response faces criticism

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter as he faced ongoing criticism for his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic:

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear what Trump is actually promising to do, or whether he is in fact promising anything.

The president’s plans for combating coronavirus are very much still up in the air. After weeks of claiming the virus was a “hoax” to discredit his presidency, or else that it would vanish soon, his administration is finally moving forward with health recommendations, and are in bipartisan talks with Congress about an economic relief effort.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘We are going to WIN’: Trump scrambles on Twitter as his coronavirus response faces criticism

Published

1 min ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter as he faced ongoing criticism for his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic:

We are going to WIN, sooner rather than later!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2020

It is unclear what Trump is actually promising to do, or whether he is in fact promising anything.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson takes a blowtorch to Trump’s COVID-19 failures

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

The chickens are about to come home to roost for President Donald Trump and his supporters, according to former Republican strategist Rick Wilson.

The president has finally found an opponent he can't bully and bluster into submission in the coronavirus outbreak that's been spreading for weeks, and the pandemic will teach Trump and his fans a terrible lesson, Wilson wrote for The Daily Beast.

"They're learning that you can get away with a chain of scams, business failures, bankruptcies, and branding disasters and win the presidency but still fail utterly as a president and a person," Wilson writes. "It took a global pandemic, the bursting of the Fed-fueled stock market bubble, and an opponent Trump can't face. It doesn't read Twitter, watch Fox, or respond to derisive nicknames."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I’m shaking with rage’: Georgia lawmaker unloads on colleague who went to the legislature with coronavirus

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

The entire state legislature of Georgia, including the lieutenant governor and staffers, have gone into quarantine after state Sen. Brandon Beach tested positive for coronavirus — and showed up at the state capitol before even bothering to get his test results.

CNN reporter Amara Walker reported that at least one of his colleagues is furious at the situation Beach has created.

"Apparently he was experiencing symptoms on March 10," said Walker. "The concerning thing here and the question is then why did he show up on Monday, just a few days ago, to the Georgia state legislature for a special session?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image