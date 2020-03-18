‘We could run out of devices’: Surgeon general admits US may not have enough ventilators for COVID-19

Surgeon General Jerome Adams was unable to offer assurance that U.S. hospitals would have enough ventilators and other medical equipment to handle the coming surge in coronavirus cases.

Adams appeared on NBC’s “Today,” where host Savannah Guthrie asked if he was confident the nation had enough necessary equipment to protect patients and health care workers from the highly contagious virus — and he sidestepped the question.

“Great question,” Adams began. “When you look at modeling, again, you’ve got curves that look like Italy and curves that look like South Korea. The best way not to run out of ventilators and [personal protective equipment] is to make sure you drive down demand so you don’t need them. That’s why we’re leaning into the next 15 days.”

If social distancing and other prevention strategies don’t sufficiently drive down demand, Adams conceded there might not be enough of that equipment to deal with a crisis.

“I want Americans to know we have a national strategic stockpile working with public and private to increase production, that’s on the supply side,” Adams said. “If our curve goes the way of Italy, there’s every chance we could run out of devices. That’s why it’s so important to lean into mitigation measures now, flatten the curve.”

"Are you confident we have enough respirators and ventilators to help patients and to protect our front-line health care workers?" @savannahguthrie asks @Surgeon_General pic.twitter.com/NWeFiCaUdu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 18, 2020