‘We were flying through the air’: Tennessee couple hid in the bathtub as tornado lifted their house off the ground

Published

1 min ago

on

In an amazing story that emerged out of Tennessee in the wake of a devastating tornado that claimed the lives of at least 24 people, a couple talked about how they took cover in their bathtub as the twister actually lifted their home off the ground and carried it through the air.

Speaking to CBS News, Seth Wells and Danielle Theophile said they were woken up on Tuesday morning by a tornado warning delivered by cellphone. When they heard the incoming winds, they ran to the tub.

“We were flying in the air, into the trees back there, where once we hit those trees, the house… it just exploded. The house just disintegrated,” Wells said, adding that he thinks the house flew a distance of around 50 yards.

“I have no clue how we survived … [It’s] like Wizard of Oz,” he said.

The two sustained minor injuries, although Theophile needed stitches for a gash in her forehead. According to CBS News, Theophile asked Wells to marry her after the ordeal, and he reportedly said yes.

Watch CBS News’ report on the story below:

Bloomberg drops out of presidential race — after blowing hundreds of millions of dollars

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who spent hundreds of millions of dollars from his own personal fortune to blanket the airwaves with advertisements, has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

The former New York City Mayor's decision to drop out comes as he had a dismal showing on Super Tuesday, and had a victory in American Samoa as his only reward for a massive investment.

It was an ugly night for the billionaire US media tycoon who had entered the nomination contest last November with high hopes and deep pockets, investing a record $500 million from his personal fortune into advertising before his name even appeared on a single ballot.

American held by Castro regime claims Bernie Sanders made excuses for Cuba during prison visit

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

An American who was imprisoned for five years in Cuba claims Sen. Bernie Sanders made excuses for his captors during a visit from a congressional delegation.

Alan Gross, who was held in the communist country during the Obama administration, said Sanders made remarks that troubled him during a 2014 visit with Sens. Heidi Heitkamp and Jon Tester, reported NPR.

"He said, quote: 'I don't know what's so wrong with this country,'" Gross told the network.

Republicans disgruntled as ‘frenzied’ Trump allies push Democrat-like stimulus measures to save US economy

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump and his inner circle are growing alarmed by the downward direction of the economy as the coronavirus spreads and investors pull back — and are considering various methods of Keynesian stimulus to try to keep markets afloat.

"During a meeting with lawmakers last week, Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana suggested to Trump the idea of a temporary payroll tax cut to give employed consumers additional cash — an idea that Daines said Trump liked enough to then champion on Twitter," wrote Nancy Cook and Victoria Guida. "Meanwhile, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is pushing the idea of a one-time tax credit for companies that bring manufacturing back to the U.S. from China. And Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his agency would talk to independent bank regulators about easing rules for lenders."

