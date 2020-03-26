Weekly jobless claims surge to record-shattering 3.3 million amid coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a record-shattering surge in weekly unemployment claims that easily surpassed the worst weekly numbers reported during previous recessions.

In all, a total of 3.3 million Americans filed unemployment claims in the last week, more than quadrupling the previous record of 600,000 weekly jobless claims.

To get a handle on how big this number is, Bloomberg Businessweek editor Joe Weisenthal posted a chart comparing the current surge to surges from past recessions — and it showed that not even the 2008 Great Recession could compare to the current economic carnage.

“Previous crises and recessions are barely a blip on this chart,” he commented.