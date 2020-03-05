Wells Fargo to raise minimum wage in most markets ahead of Congressional hearings
Wells Fargo said Wednesday it will raise its minimum wage in most of its U.S. markets by the end of the year, the latest in a flurry of employee and customer benefits the bank has announced ahead of two Congressional hearings on the bank next week.The minimum wage hike will correspond to the cost-of-living in respective markets. Employees in New York and San Francisco, the most-expensive tier of cities, will see a $5 per hour raise to $20 an hour.One tier below, Wells workers in Washington D.C. have a minimum wage of $18 an hour, and below that are Charlotte and Des Moines at $16 an hour.The c…
2020 Election
Federal judge in California rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘free speech’ lawsuit against Google
In July 2019, Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging that the tech giant violated her 1st Amendment rights when it briefly suspended her presidential campaign’s ad account. But on Wednesday, March 4, a California judge dismissed the congresswoman’s case and rejected her arguments.
Gabbard, in her lawsuit, asked for $50 million in damages because of “serious and continuing violations of Tulsi’s right to free speech” and alleged that Google “helps to run elections” with its search engine and advertising platform. But Judge Stephen Wilson of California’s Central District Court vehemently disagreed, asserting that what Gabbard’s case “fails to establish is how Google’s regulation of its own platform is in any way equivalent to a governmental regulation of an election.”
Breaking Banner
‘He can’t bully a pandemic’: Tea party ex-congressman reveals why coronavirus is finally bringing down Trump
On Thursday, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) pointed out the simple reason why the coronavirus outbreak is finally proving the limits of President Donald Trump's political invincibility.
Simply put: Trump may be able to get out of most problems by intimidating others — but there's no intimidating a deadly disease.
The bully in the White House can bully the Fed Chair. He can bully the Attorney General. He can’t bully a pandemic.
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 5, 2020
Breaking Banner
‘Meghan hates her’: McCain’s running feud with Tara Setmayer keeping fellow conservative off The View
Meghan McCain's running feud with ABC News contributor Tata Setmayer has reportedly kept the fill-in host from returning to "The View."
The conservative Setmayer recently criticized McCain and her husband Ben Domenech, who publishes the right-wing Federalist website -- and reignited an argument the pair had on-air last year, reported The Daily Mail.
"This has become a cult of personality, I've said this for three years now," Setmayer said over the weekend at a conference in Washington, D.C. "I got into an argument with Meghan McCain on 'The View' over this and stood my ground. She told me to stop saying that, it's redundant. I said, 'No, too bad -- it's the truth.' She didn't like that, and neither did her husband."