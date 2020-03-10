What’s the best Obama center outcome? Revival of Chicago’s South Side without displacement
Neighborhood sentiment toward the proposed Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on Chicago’s South Side is not monolithic.Many thirst for the kind of economic turbocharge that the center promises. Others worry that the economic growth sparked by the center, if it happens, will lead to gentrification that displaces families rooted in those neighborhoods for generations. Some don’t want it in Jackson Park because they say it would ruin a venerated city park.We recall how former President Barack Obama summed up the disconnect when pitching the center during an appearance at McCormick Place i…
‘Coward as usual’: Marco Rubio goes down in flames trying to undermine media’s coronavirus reporting
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to play both sides of the partisan split on coronavirus -- and got blasted as a "coward."
The Florida Republican admitted the viral outbreak was not a "conspiracy to hurt the president," as Trump has hinted and conservative broadcasters have suggested, but in the next breath blamed the media for overhyping the risks.
"#COVID19 is NOT part of a conspiracy to hurt the President. It is a real threat that will disrupt our economy & our daily lives," Rubio tweeted. "But at a time when we need people to believe truth the media is undermining its credibility with many by covering this as a partisan political issue."
Why the US still hasn’t had a woman president
Estonia, Singapore, Ethiopia and Finland – these are some of the 21 countries currently governed by a female president or prime minister.
Yet a woman president of the U.S. still remains only a hypothetical.
The 2020 Democratic nomination contest originally featured six women candidates, a record number. But the most prominent female candidates for the Democratic nomination – Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar – have all dropped out, and the focus of the race has narrowed to two males.
Should you cancel your spring break trip? Coronavirus has vacationers on edge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bernie Winston just got back from spring break in Florida with her college-age daughter, and the new coronavirus was never far from her mind. She took disinfectant wipes and scrubbed their luggage, their seats and tray tables on the plane, just about everything they touched on the trip.She and her husband and daughter walked along Fort Lauderdale’s famous spring-break beaches. But Winston wouldn’t get into a swimming pool and skipped her daily workouts to avoid the germs in the gym.She wouldn’t eat any piece of fresh fruit because she’s not quite sure how the coronavirus is ... (more…)