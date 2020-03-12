Quantcast
Connect with us

Whistleblower’s attorney offers to represent journalists denied access to coronavirus documents free of charge

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorney Mark Zaid

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the White House has ordered federal health officials keep details of top-level coronavirus meetings classified. According to the Reuters report, the move signifies an “unusual step” that has “hampered the U.S. government’s response to the contagion.”

“The White House insistence on secrecy at the nation’s premier public health organization, which has not been previously disclosed, has put a lid on certain information – and potentially delayed the response to the crisis,” Reuters reported. “COVID19, the disease caused by the virus, has killed about 30 people in the United States and infected more than 1,000 people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the news, attorney Mark S. Zaid offered to represent journalists pro-bono if they file Freedom of Information Act requests to attain documents that detail the meetings but are denied. Zaid is the attorney who represents the whistleblower who blew the lid off the Ukraine scandal that enveloped the White House earlier this year.

“To all journalists,” Zaid tweeted. “If you #FOIA documents on #COVIDー19 & response is ‘classified’, we’ll represent you pro bono (for free – you just pay minimal court filing fee) in litigation. You can e-mail me at [email protected] for further discussion. This is unacceptable.”

Critics have slammed the Trump administration for its mixed messaging on the coronavirus outbreak. Even state and local officials have complained of being kept in the dark about crucial information that could help expedite the containment effort.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Dems face a ‘major disadvantage’ going with Joe Biden — according to political savant Rachel Bitecofer

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

The 2020 Democratic presidential primary season slogs onward, toward what now seems an inevitable conclusion.

Last week, Joe Biden's campaign was resuscitated on Super Tuesday. He routed Sen. Bernie Sanders by winning 10 out of 14 states, including Texas.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy plans to oppose coronavirus funding bill: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico's Jake Sherman reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has told his caucus he plans to oppose the coronavirus relief bill being crafted by House Democrats.

NEWS — @GOPLeader KEVIN MCCARTHY told Republicans that he is opposed to the Democrats coronavirus bill, a blow to hopes for biparitsanship and perhaps a harbinger for the bill’s prospects in the GOP Senate.

The WH has made its preference clear, but this is a bad sign.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Pence is LYING right now!’ Vice president’s coronavirus cleanup efforts backfire spectacularly

Published

34 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence made the rounds Thursday morning to clean up inaccuracies and other failures in President Donald Trump's speech on the coronavirus crisis.

The president announced a travel ban involving some European countries, but Pence was unable to articulate the details of that policy and downplayed the risk from the viral pandemic in multiple interviews across a variety of TV networks.

Dear @VP: In this crisis, good policy is measured by whether it is clear & effective, not “historic.” Your former Homeland Security Advisor said EU ban, which is riddled with holes, is of little use.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image