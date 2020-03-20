Quantcast
White House ‘quarreling’ with Pentagon over troop moves and protections during pandemic crisis: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

According to a report from Politico, Pentagon officials have been battling behind the scenes with members of the White House over how the military is protecting servicemembers during the pandemic crisis — with aides to President Donald Trump worried drastic measures would give the appearance they don’t have control of the situation.

According to the report by Politico’s Laura Seligman, “The Pentagon and the White House, in the weeks leading up to the president’s national emergency declaration on Friday, quarreled over the response to the coronavirus outbreak that was sweeping the country,” with the reporter adding, “Defense Department leaders urged measures such as restricting troop travel in order to contain the virus. But other administration officials pushed back, arguing against any ‘rash’ steps that could have political ramifications and economic impact.”

According to one defense official, the lack of direction from the White House has military officials “muddling through.”

The report notes that Defense Secretary Mike Esper has given Pentagon officials wide latitude to do what they think is best as the epidemic spreads through the civilian community, but added that things have not run smoothly because the president delayed making his wishes as commander in chief known.

“Absent clear direction from the White House, the Pentagon’s initial internal response to the crisis, was ad hoc,” the report notes. “In recent days, officials have scrambled to prepare the Navy’s hospital ships, USNS Comfort and USNS Mercy, to help relieve pressure on civilian hospitals, defense officials said. Despite Trump’s assertion that the ships are ‘in tip-top shape,’ the Comfort, homeported in Norfolk, Va., has been in pier-side maintenance since December after returning from a five-month deployment and will not get underway until April 2. Meanwhile the Mercy, based out of San Diego, will be able to launch to its West Coast destination, either in California or Washington State, on Monday.”

“Guidance on domestic and international travel for troops also trickled out in a disjointed fashion over the past few weeks. U.S. Central Command, which oversees the Middle East and Afghanistan, canceled all leave and liberty travel for U.S. troops serving in the region on Feb. 27,” Politico reports. “On the same day, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command postponed a major exercise with South Korea, and the Navy ordered all ships that have visited countries in the Pacific region to remain at sea for 14 days in order to monitor sailors for any symptoms.”

According to Politico, those working below Esper are under instructions to make no major changes until they have been run up the chain of command and that the defense secretary has been “blindsided on multiple occasions over the past few weeks,” having to intervene at lower levels to ensure the department presents a unified front.”

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Trump repeated same ‘bizarre’ mistakes that were made during the Spanish flu: historian

Published

33 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

In an interview with Vox this Friday, historian John M. Barry spoke about the 1918 influenza epidemic and how authorities' lies to public about the outbreak made the crisis worse. On Tuesday, Barry penned a column in the New York Times where pointed out that misinformation about the early 20th century outbreak caused trust in authority to disintegrate, "and at its core, society is based on trust."

Barry was asked by Vox's Sean Illing if he thinks we're repeating the same mistakes the government made in 1918, specifically regarding President Trump's initial response to the growing coronavirus crisis, where he attempted to downplay its seriousness.

Tax filing deadline moved from April 15th to July 15th: Steve Mnuchin

Published

40 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Friday announced that Americans will have an additional three months to file their federal taxes.

"At [President Donald Trump's] direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15," Mnuchin revealed on Twitter. "All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties."

An April 15th deadline would have come during a time when coronavirus cases are being projected to surge, and would have potentially put more people at risk if they are forced to stand in line at the Post Office to file their taxes.

