Quantcast
Connect with us

Why a mental health institute for foster children became known as ‘The Misery Mill’

Published

1 min ago

on

Millcreek Behavioral Health in Fordyce, Arkansas, has become a common destination for foster children from other states who are sent away for mental health treatment. But dozens of children from Arkansas also have cycled through Millcreek, and they, too, reported mistreatment and violence.

Millcreek and its parent company, the for-profit Acadia Healthcare, declined to comment on specific facilities or individuals but said the company delivers superior outcomes for troubled children. The company said its facilities had never been decertified by any government health program or lost a license.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement provided to reporters, Acadia cautioned against drawing conclusions from “anecdotal, non-representative incidents.”

“A Horrific Time”

The girl described her nine months at Millcreek as “horrific.” She was 11 during her stay there.

Now 16, she said she suffered a broken finger when a girl kicked her and that an employee punched her in the head while attempting a restraint, leaving her with a bruise on her forehead as well as sore ribs.

Fordyce police logs from 2015 contain a one-sentence report based on a call the girl’s mother, Susan Hunter, made about her daughter.

“She has reported abuse from an adult at Millcreek and nothing has been done,” said the police summary. It’s unclear if the report relates to the girl’s complaint about being restrained or another incident. Police declined to comment on whether they investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the girl came home for an aunt’s funeral, Hunter said, she spotted a bruise on her abdomen and her daughter told her about how she was being treated at Millcreek. Hunter pulled her out of the facility.

What disturbed the girl most about Millcreek, she said in an interview, was watching other girls suffer beatings. One incident started when volunteers brought blouses and two girls started to fight over them. One girl was beaten by the other while workers stood by, Hunter’s daughter said.

Afterward, a Millcreek worker urged the girl and her roommate to deny they’d seen anything, the girl said, adding: “She bribed me with McDonald’s and a pink hair wig.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He Got Worse”

In May 2018, Sara Pruitt recalled, Millcreek notified her that the facility was investigating an allegation that a worker had assaulted her 11-year-old son.

But according to Pruitt, Millcreek would not provide details or put the boy on the phone. So Pruitt called Fordyce police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An accusation of abuse by a staff member has been filed but no one will let her know what is going on / She wants a welfare check to be performed on her son,” said the one-sentence police report. Police declined to comment on whether there was any follow-up.

After Pruitt made that call, she said, her son was allowed to talk to her. He said a female worker had pushed him down, grabbed him by his hair and put her foot in his back.

Pruitt said her son’s six months at Millcreek were a setback. “He got worse,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Misery Mill”

Stefan Specht, now 24, was shuttled through various foster homes and institutions after both of his parents died when he was a child. He spent eight months at Millcreek in 2012 and 2013.

“Out of the various placements I was in, Millcreek was by far the worst, and to this day I would say Millcreek has been my worst life experience. That place beat out losing my family,” said Specht, now an Academic All-Star at the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College.

“The ‘cottages’ were a cozy name for a not-cozy setup. You were around constant chaos,” Specht said. “It was basically impossible to escape guys who would do anything to start a fight. Constant psychological warfare and assault.”

Said Specht: “We called it the misery mill.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Filed under:

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Sobering’ warning: Republicans got briefing that most Americans will be exposed to coronavirus

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Republican lawmakers were given what's been described as a "sobering" briefing about the spread of coronavirus in the United States, in which they were told that the majority of Americans would be exposed to the virus within the next two years.

The Daily Beast reports that Rajeev Venkayya, the president of the Global Vaccine Business Unit at Tokyo-based pharmaceutical giant Takeda, told lawmakers that it will be vital to provide "widespread access to medical care," as the virus will spread rapidly through the population.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News’ Andrew Napolitano offers ‘off-the-wall’ suggestion to help Biden defeat Trump

Published

33 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano expects Joe Biden to make a "surprising" choice for running mate if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination.

The former vice president moved closer to securing the nomination by winning Michigan and three other states in Tuesday's primary matchups against Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Napolitano thinks he'll make a splash with his running mate, reported Huffington Post.

“If it were up to me, I would choose a female,” Napolitano said Tuesday on Fox News Radio’s “FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

There is hard data that shows ‘Bernie Bros’ are a myth

Published

46 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Mainstream pundits and politicians continue to obsess over the stereotype of the "Bernie Bro," a perfervid horde of Bernie Sanders supporters who supposedly stop at nothing to harass his opponents online. Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens have all helped perpetuate the idea that Sanders' supporters are somehow uniquely cruel, despite Sanders' platform and policy proposal being the most humane of all the candidates.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image