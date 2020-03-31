With surgeries delayed, patients wait with anxiety — some in pain — as hospitals make way for coronavirus cases
SEATTLE — In December, Christine Rayburn detected a painful lump in her right breast that biopsies would later show included two different types of cancer. One had invaded her lymph nodes.Rayburn and her doctors settled on a plan. First, surgery to remove the tumor was scheduled for March 20 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. Then, chemotherapy.Two days before the operation, Rayburn got disturbing news from her surgeon. The procedure had been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.“I actually burst into tears and started crying,” Rayburn said. “I really wanted that cancer out…
‘I haven’t heard about testing in weeks’: In leaked audio, Trump dismisses governors’ concerns about lack of coronavirus equipment
In a conference call with governors on Monday, President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about shortages of coronavirus testing equipment in states across the nation, claiming he "hasn't heard about testing being a problem" despite loud warnings from local officials and near-constant reporting on the issue by media outlets.
"I haven't heard about testing in weeks," the president said, according to leaked audio of the call obtained by CBS News. "We've tested more now than any nation in the world. We've got these great tests and we come out with another one tomorrow that's, you know, almost instantaneous testing. But I haven't heard about testing being a problem."
How long will coronavirus social distancing measures be necessary?
After England’s deputy chief medical officer warned on Sunday that the UK’s coronavirus lockdown could last for “six months or more”, experts say that prolonged social distancing measures – if not full-blown confinements – may well be necessary and that some permanent changes to behavior are likely.
As the UK braced for its second week under lockdown following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s March 23 announcement of unprecedented curbs on peacetime public life, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries set out a medium-term timeline for how the British government might renew restrictions aimed at supressing the coronavirus.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe: Trump could do a better job on coronavirus — if he’d only stop doing this one thing
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump for "reckless" lies about coronavirus that undermine efforts to control the outbreak's spread.
The "Morning Joe" host hammered the president's refusal to admit that testing still -- after weeks of promises -- remains far below what's needed to fight the outbreak, and said those denials are putting lives at risk.
"This is where his alternative facts and his alternative reality costs lives," Scarborough said. "I mean, this is a good example of an audio tape that, I think, historians could key in on, to talk about his failed leadership."