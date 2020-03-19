‘YOU HAVE FAILED’: Internet slams Trump’s upbeat coronavirus ‘WIN’ tweet

President Donald Trump attempted to calm public fears on coronavirus with a cryptic tweet on Thursday, promising that “We are going to WIN, sooner rather than later!”

Commenters on social media were not impressed with the outburst, and laid the blame for the disaster at the president’s feet:

IF we do eventually "WIN" (though with thousands of preventable deaths & catastrophic economic damage), it won't be because of YOU. Dedicated professionals — scientists, doctors, nurses, paramedics — will win it for us, despite your lies & bungling.https://t.co/KEoDUl3OzU — Socially Distancing, Handwashing Primate (@MichellesDude) March 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

hey brah check out the way a *real* president talks https://t.co/AhPeSlWhYn — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ugh, this in-over-his-head gibberish-spouting addlepated buffoon. RESIGN AND LET YOUR GOD-MAD VICE PRESIDENT DO YOUR JOB. at least he can talk in complete sentences — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 19, 2020

You minimized for two months and now you call yourself a wartime president? You are more like depression president. You will lose in November, just like Hoover did. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) March 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently you haven't been listening to the subject matter experts. Who tell us that even under a best case scenario, we will be dealing with COVID-19 for many months. You shouldn't be president. Because, sadly, there are so many basic concepts that you justdon't understand. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) March 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You have only sent us into a cascade of losses. Loss of economic stability. Loss of jobs. Loss of money. Loss of life. Loss of humanity. The only win for us is in November, when we boot your ass out of there.#coronavirus #ThursdayThought #SaveWorkers #TrumpPandemic — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) March 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everything is about winning or ratings, people need a leader who has empathy who can reassure that will be alright, this is not a competition or a reality show. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 19, 2020

You knew about this for months. We still don't have tests. This is on your hands. People are losing jobs and losing livelihoods and going broke and getting sick and dying and because you couldn't/can't tell the truth. To one is winning. Well done.https://t.co/YIC3z38VUw — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 19, 2020