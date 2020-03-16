‘You’re a disaster’: Trump destroyed for cheerful coronavirus message as ‘everything is falling apart’

President Donald Trump tried to put a smiley face on the coronavirus outbreak by praising Americans for coming together in response — but social media users weren’t reassured.

The stock market tumbled again Monday morning after a brief rally at the end of last week, and more local governments and businesses are shutting down to control the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

But Trump tried to sound a happy note on Twitter.

“Everybody is so well unified and working so hard,” he tweeted. “It is a beautiful thing to see. They love our great Country. We will end up being stronger than ever before!”

Everybody is so well unified and working so hard. It is a beautiful thing to see. They love our great Country. We will end up being stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

Other Twitter users weren’t buying what he was selling.

How about an update on where tests went and how that process is going? Results…etc….or some other meaningful information…or at least a cheer that is inspirational AND coherent "They love our great country"

Who is "THEY" — Byron Ricketts (@BJR3_Boston) March 16, 2020

Could you sink any lower? Despicable pic.twitter.com/wISnebcrXz — Marie-Caroline (@NoWay7790) March 16, 2020

Down another 10% Don. Your version of 'WINNING' looks a lot like losing.https://t.co/ClhoWmDGZk — Tom Mullaly (@wagefreedom) March 16, 2020

Imagine the great divider talking about unity. But here we are. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) March 16, 2020

Trump is right. We are all unified against him. Resign. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) March 16, 2020

You’re a disaster. — David Hoffman (@atDavidHoffman) March 16, 2020

It's happened without you! GET TF OUT!! — Tawanda Nozama (@TawandaNozama) March 16, 2020

This Tweet will be followed by some nasty tweets about Do Nothing Democrats, Chuck and Nancy, Sleepy Joe Biden, the Fake Media, and maybe even Fox News depending on how undercooked his ketchup steak is. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 16, 2020

Please RESIGN! Or at least please leave things to the professionals. You are the worst president in the history of our country! — Susan Hershey Smith (@SusanHershSmith) March 16, 2020

Dude everything is falling apart around us. My son is in a line 100 people deep for TP – USSR style. I can’t get a coronavirus test, we just entered a recession and all you do is lie. Quarantine yourself and let the adults in the room take charge please! — Nicole Hickman James (@nicolejames) March 16, 2020

