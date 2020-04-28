Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A bleak picture’: Political scientist lays out new developments that prove the coronavirus ‘nightmare’ won’t end anytime soon

Published

1 min ago

on

Journalist Yascha Mounk, in an article for The Atlantic as well as a Twitter thread, on Tuesday offered a sobering analysis of the ongoing coronavirus, emphasizing that Americans must prepare themselves for a “darker reality” and realize that “prospects for deliverance” from “this nightmare” are “remote.”

Mounk’s Twitter thread is essentially a condensed version of his Atlantic article, and he lays out his reasons why Americans shouldn’t expect a quick and easy solution to the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Three new developments add up to a bleak picture: deliverance is not in sight,” Mounk tweets.

Mounk notes that in recent weeks, he had “three great hopes for how to end the nightmare: (1) fatality rates might be much lower than we thought. (2) An effective treatment could become available soon. (3) We could put an effective test-and-trace system in place.” But the journalist quickly adds that “all three hopes now seem remote” and goes on to explain why.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mounk observes that for #1, “We now have the first results from a statewide antibody test in New York State. The test finds that the coronavirus is much more prevalent than previous case counts suggested: about 14% of New York residents have had COVID-19.”

Mounk adds, “This seems like good news: if a lot more people have had COVID-19, then it’s far less deadly than we thought!….. (But) the best studies we have imply that millions may have to die in the United States for us to reach herd immunity. Until that possibility is ruled out, plans to brave the virus by going back to normal remain in the realm of the stupid or the sociopathic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

For #2, Mounk laments that there is “no effective treatment is in sight.” The journalist observes that although Trump has “talked up hydroxychloroquine…. the first serious studies from France and the United States bear bad news: it does not help patients with COVID-19” — and nor does the drug remdesivir appear to be a way to combat coronavirus, he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remain hopeful that we may yet discover other effective treatments,” Mounk writes. “And it’s imaginable that a vaccine could become available faster than experts predict. But for now, hopes of quickly finding a wonder drug have been dashed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For #3, Mounk observes, “The U.S. isn’t anywhere close to test-and-trace. It now seems less likely than ever that the United States will do what is necessary to reopen the economy without causing a second wave of deadly infections.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mounk concludes his Atlantic article by warning that recent developments “paint a bleak picture of the months that lie ahead.”

“COVID-19 is too deadly to let it rip through the population,” Mounk asserts. “An effective cure is not in sight. And the federal government is incapable of formulating a coherent pandemic response. After weeks in which it made sense to hope that something would happen to end this nightmare, the prospects for deliverance are more remote than ever.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Billionaire Russian oligarch and Trump pal laments ‘I’m going bust’ despite his friends ruling the roost

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Russian oligarch Aras Agalarov complained that despite his key relationships with Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, he's still "going bust," in his businesses.

According to the Daily Mail, Agalarov said the coronavirus shutdowns have caused his Crocus Group business is in trouble. He mostly handles shopping malls, exhibition facilities, an aquarium, restaurants and fitness clubs that employs about 15,000 people. Those businesses are all now shutdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump was warned more than a dozen times about the dangers of the novel coronavirus in January and February

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

US President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned about the dangers of the novel coronavirus in intelligence briefings in January and February, The Washington Post reported late Monday.

The warnings -- more than a dozen included in classified briefings known as the President's Daily Brief -- came during a time the president was mostly downplaying the threat of a COVID-19 pandemic.

The Post, citing unnamed current and former US officials, said the warnings were contained in the daily classified summary of the most important global issues and security threats.

For weeks, the Daily Briefs traced the spread of the virus, said that China was suppressing information about the virus's lethality and ease of transmission, and mentioned the frightful political and economic consequences, the Post said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP is starting to realize that Trump’s spin is ‘collapsing under the weight of reality’: op-ed

Published

29 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Paul Waldman contends that Republicans are starting to realize that spinning President Trump's faults can only go so far, and that spin will eventually collapse under the "weight of reality" -- and that reality could bring them down with it in 2020.

"There are some things you can’t explain away, like 56,000 Americans dead (so far) from the coronavirus, an administration response that has been chaotic and incompetent, and a president whose communication about the pandemic has been so uninformed and embarrassing that his own aides are trying to figure out how to keep his mouth shut," Waldman writes.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image