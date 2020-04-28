BUSTED: Trump received more than a dozen secret briefings on the coronavirus in early 2020
US President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned about the dangers of the novel coronavirus in intelligence briefings in January and February, The Washington Post reported late Monday.
The warnings — more than a dozen included in classified briefings known as the President’s Daily Brief — came during a time the president was mostly downplaying the threat of a COVID-19 pandemic.
The Post, citing unnamed current and former US officials, said the warnings were contained in the daily classified summary of the most important global issues and security threats.
For weeks, the Daily Briefs traced the spread of the virus, said that China was suppressing information about the virus’s lethality and ease of transmission, and mentioned the frightful political and economic consequences, the Post said.
The president, who officials told the Post often does not read the briefings and bristles at having to listen to oral summaries, failed to mobilize for a major pandemic.
Trump did restrict travel between the United States and China in late January, but he spent most of the following month downplaying the threat.
He did not declare a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic until March 13, as the stock market plummeted and virus cases were on the rise in New York.
As of late Monday, the United States recorded an overall coronavirus death toll of 56,144, with 988,197 confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Breaking Banner
Experts warn Trump plan for states is completely inadequate — and slam his attempt to ‘shirk’ responsibility
President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled what the White House described as a "blueprint" for nationwide Covid-19 testing that public health experts say falls far short of the robust federal strategy needed to track and contain the deadly virus before states can safely begin reopening their economies.
A senior Trump administration official told the Wall Street Journal that the White House testing plan would provide all 50 states in the U.S. with enough equipment to test at least 2% of their residents. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said that number is nowhere close to adequate.
COVID-19
UK raises alarm over virus-related syndrome in children
Britain's health minister said Tuesday he was "very worried" at signs of a coronavirus-related syndrome emerging in children but stressed it needed more research and remained very rare.
The state-run National Health Service (NHS) issued an alert at the weekend about a small number of children presenting an unusual set of symptoms, including abdominal pain and inflammation around the heart.
They have required admission to intensive care, according to a report in the Health Service Journal.
"I'm very worried about the early signs that in rare cases, there is an impact of an auto-immune response in children that causes a significant disease," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told LBC radio.
Breaking Banner
Morning Joe and Mika bust Trump for ignoring a dozen COVID-19 classified briefings
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski laid the blame for tens of thousands of coronavirus deaths on President Donald Trump.
As more reporting comes out showing the president ignored dire warnings about the pandemic back in January and February, the "Morning Joe" co-hosts blasted Trump for downplaying the threat and continuing to endanger public health.
"He knew explicitly how bad it was," Scarborough said. "He knew explicitly, as he praised [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping], that China was suppressing information. Everybody should read this Washington Post story because coronavirus was not a footnote in the [presidential daily briefing]. It was at the core of what the intelligence community was worried about."