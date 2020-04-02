Quantcast
Charts reveal coronavirus spreading faster in US than anywhere else — and it may be too late to stop it

Published

1 min ago

on

A series of charts shows just how much the coronavirus outbreak has exploded in the U.S. — and show no signs of slowing down.

Financial Times data reporter John Burns-Murdoch made the charts comparing the infection rates in various countries, including China and Italy, and showing how sharply the number of new cases is increasing in the United States, reported Business Insider.

The curve appears to finally be flattening in Italy, which has the highest official death toll and had been recording about 5,000 new cases each day, after the country was locked down for weeks.

But the U.S. is still climbing, with around 20,000 new cases a day.

The charts show the number of new cases in the U.S. was doubling about every two and a half days, and Burns-Murdoch fears it’s too late to flatten that curve with a national lockdown.

“US curve is higher and steeper than any other, as the lack of early testing or lockdowns takes its toll,” Burns-Murdoch tweeted. “Action now is too late.”

