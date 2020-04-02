Charts reveal coronavirus spreading faster in US than anywhere else — and it may be too late to stop it

A series of charts shows just how much the coronavirus outbreak has exploded in the U.S. — and show no signs of slowing down.

Financial Times data reporter John Burns-Murdoch made the charts comparing the infection rates in various countries, including China and Italy, and showing how sharply the number of new cases is increasing in the United States, reported Business Insider.

How does that look on the old cumulative chart? I doubled the top of my y-axis from 100k to 200k cases, but the US has broken straight through it 📈 US curve is higher and steeper than any other, as the lack of early testing or lockdowns takes its toll. Action now is too late. pic.twitter.com/ONNRLBfLhD — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) April 1, 2020



The curve appears to finally be flattening in Italy, which has the highest official death toll and had been recording about 5,000 new cases each day, after the country was locked down for weeks.

But the U.S. is still climbing, with around 20,000 new cases a day.

The charts show the number of new cases in the U.S. was doubling about every two and a half days, and Burns-Murdoch fears it’s too late to flatten that curve with a national lockdown.

“US curve is higher and steeper than any other, as the lack of early testing or lockdowns takes its toll,” Burns-Murdoch tweeted. “Action now is too late.”