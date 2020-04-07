Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative columnist takes down Peter Navarro: Why didn’t he go public with his coronavirus warnings?

Published

1 min ago

on

Peter Navarro tried to warn the Trump administration that the coronavirus could bring death and devastation, but one conservative writer says he didn’t try hard enough.

The White House trade adviser issued two internal memos in January and February predicting the COVID-19 outbreak could kill half a million Americans and wreck the economy, but conservative Matt Lewis wrote for The Daily Beast that Navarro should have gone public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unlike with his support of hydroxychloroquine (a position that puts him in Trump’s good graces), Navarro did not immediately take to the airwaves of CNN to aggressively make the case for taking the coronavirus seriously,” Lewis writes.

“Still, Navarro’s zeal for boosting this yet-unproven treatment makes perfect sense, at least for this White House and this president,” he adds. “Donald Trump has to believe things are going to magically work out, and acolytes like Navarro have every incentive to endorse a plausible happy ending premise.”

Lewis blasted the president for offering false hope about an unproven treatment for the coronavirus, instead of preparing Americans for what could be a long, hard fight against the pandemic.

“Most normal political aides would advise a president to downplay this miracle drug—to ‘under-promise and over-achieve,'” Lewis writes. “That way, if it pans out, then the president looks good, but if it falls through, he doesn’t look foolish.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump removes inspector general from committee overseeing $2 trillion coronavirus relief package

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump ordered the removal of Glenn Fine, the Defense Department's acting inspector general.

Inside Defense reported on Tuesday that Fine had been removed from the position of acting inspector general and he is no longer chairing the committee to oversee the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress.

According to Inside Defense, Fine will also be removed from his position as head of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

Fine was appointed as acting inspector general of the Department of Defense in 2016. He will now serve as principal deputy inspector general, a position that he held prior to being named acting inspector general.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

ABC’s Jon Karl tells The View about the shocking answer lost during latest briefing because Trump lashed out at reporters instead

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl appeared on "The View" Tuesday to talk about his arguments with President Donald Trump during a press briefing. What was lost during the argument with Trump, however, is that Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed horrifying information about our future.

Trump attacked Karl as a "third-rate reporter," and attacked a Fox News reporter. In previous attacks, Trump called Karl a "cutie pie" with a sarcastic sneer.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New White House press secretary once promised: ‘We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here’

Published

50 mins ago

on

April 7, 2020

By

Newly named White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany recently insisted that President Donald Trump would stop the coronavirus before it impacted Americans.

McEnany made the remarks in late February to Fox Business host Trish Regan, who was fired for calling the virus a "hoax."

"This president will always put America first, he will always protect American citizens," McEnany insisted at the time. "We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here, we will not see terrorism come here."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image