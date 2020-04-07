Conservative columnist takes down Peter Navarro: Why didn’t he go public with his coronavirus warnings?

Peter Navarro tried to warn the Trump administration that the coronavirus could bring death and devastation, but one conservative writer says he didn’t try hard enough.

The White House trade adviser issued two internal memos in January and February predicting the COVID-19 outbreak could kill half a million Americans and wreck the economy, but conservative Matt Lewis wrote for The Daily Beast that Navarro should have gone public.

“Unlike with his support of hydroxychloroquine (a position that puts him in Trump’s good graces), Navarro did not immediately take to the airwaves of CNN to aggressively make the case for taking the coronavirus seriously,” Lewis writes.

“Still, Navarro’s zeal for boosting this yet-unproven treatment makes perfect sense, at least for this White House and this president,” he adds. “Donald Trump has to believe things are going to magically work out, and acolytes like Navarro have every incentive to endorse a plausible happy ending premise.”

Lewis blasted the president for offering false hope about an unproven treatment for the coronavirus, instead of preparing Americans for what could be a long, hard fight against the pandemic.

“Most normal political aides would advise a president to downplay this miracle drug—to ‘under-promise and over-achieve,'” Lewis writes. “That way, if it pans out, then the president looks good, but if it falls through, he doesn’t look foolish.”