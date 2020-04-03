Coronavirus sideswipes auto sales: ‘We’re going to ride this out,’ says one car dealer after shutting off all sales
EL CAJON, Calif. — Normally, the showroom at El Cajon Ford is busy, with its staff selling about 40 cars and trucks a week. But these are not normal times. The dealership’s showroom has been empty for days and this week’s sales count came to zero.That’s because management decided to close down all sales on March 21 due to the stay-at-home orders put in place by Gov. Gavin Newsom aimed at trying to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.“Right now, we have no sales people anywhere in the store so they don’t have to worry about getting sick,” said Paul Dyke, El Cajon Ford’s general manager.While so…
‘I tell my wife to get away’: Facing coronavirus fears, nurses and doctors try to protect their own families
CHICAGO — Home should be a refuge. But for people reporting to a hospital during the coronavirus crisis, home is just one more place to dread.Doctors, nurses and others working at Illinois hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated fear returning to their families, who might be more at risk because of invisible dangers they unwittingly bring home.Each has a routine. It usually looks like this: Disrobe. Leave scrubs in the garage. Bleach shoes. Run to the shower. No hugs from the children, no welcome from a spouse. Shower, scrub.For Terence Yee, an intensive care unit nurse at the Univ... (more…)
Light at tunnel’s end: Wuhan’s cautious reawakening
Cars are back on city streets and shoppers are strolling in malls again as life slowly returns to Wuhan. But the cradle of the global coronavirus pandemic remains under the shadow of the contagion.
The city of 11 million people -- along with tens of millions more throughout the rest of Hubei province -- was locked down in late January in an unprecedented and ultimately failed bid to contain the pathogen.
Hubei and its provincial capital Wuhan have accounted for the majority of China's officially reported 3,322 coronavirus deaths and 81,620 overall cases.
But with new infections now virtually nil -- according to the much-questioned Chinese government figures -- authorities have begun loosening restrictions on movement within the city and easing its isolation from the rest of the country.
NYC’s de Blasio delivers frightening new revelation about extreme ventilator shortage in his city’s hospitals
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" early Friday morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted health care facilities in his city have only enough available ventilators to provide relief for COVID-19 patients to get the city through Sunday.
Speaking with host John Berman, the mayor said urgent action needs to be taken by the federal government if hospitals have any hope of keeping up with the exploding demand for additional life-saving health equipment.
"I've said this for weeks, there's no plan," de Blasio began. "There's no order that's been given by the commander in chief, the nation is in a peacetime stance while we're in the middle of a war. If they don't do something different in the next few days, they'll lose the window."