Coronavirus took his devoted mother and caregiver — he died 9 days later in the same hospital
The son of a Kearny woman who died last weekas a result of complications from the coronavirushas also died after contracting the virus, a family friend said.Thomas Martins died Monday night, the eve of his 30th birthday, at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, said Joni Lewin, who had been a friend of Martins’ mother, Carolyn Martins-Reitz, since childhood.Martins-Reitz, 55, had died nine days earlier, also at Clara Maass, after having been admitted for treatment for a fever and an underlying heart condition, Lewin said.Martins had Down syndrome, and lived with his mother, younger half-si…
Tabloid editor now regrets indulging Trump’s narcissism as watches the president ‘ad lib his way through the coronavirus crisis’
In an op-ed for The Guardian this Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the New York Daily News recounted his years covering Donald Trump before he was president, and marveled at how Trump's massive celebrity ego has transferred over to his presidency.
"He had no shame in using the media and we had no qualms about capitalizing on his headline-generating power," writes Martin Dunn. "For decades the competition centered on which tabloid could out-Trump the other. In a city where business leaders are hailed as celebrities, Trump became the undisputed master manipulator – the man who understood that the only thing worse than being written about was not being written about."
Historian: Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis resembles Hitler more than FDR
In times of crisis, effective leadership is more crucial than ever. As President Trump struggles with the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, including the filing of more than ten million new unemployment claims in late March and crucial shortages of equipment like effective masks and ventilators, the ways other leaders responded to the Great Depression offer lessons both inspirational and cautionary for the present. Although Franklin Roosevelt and Adolf Hitler operated in two very different political cultures, their first 100 days in power offer a sobering reminder of the consequences of decisions pursued by leaders in crisis.
DeSantis shows up to coronavirus briefing wearing a single glove – then touches his face with his bare hand
During a press briefing this Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber to give an update on the state's efforts against the coronavirus outbreak.
https://twitter.com/wsvn/status/1247933948145160202
Throughout the briefing, some viewers were puzzled as to why DeSantis wore one sterile glove on his left hand, only to use the ungloved hand to periodically touch his face.
https://twitter.com/KevinCate/status/1247943621506224135