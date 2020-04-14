‘Corrupt to the core’: Republican Richard Burr slammed after reports he sold unlisted house to lobbyist
On Tuesday, ProPublica reported that Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) sold a house in Washington, D.C. to a lobbyist with business before his Senate committee — for over $100,000 more than what the county had assessed on the property.
Burr, already under fire amid reports he sold off stock while receiving classified hearings on the coronavirus pandemic, was deluged in criticism on social media, with renewed calls for him to step down.
