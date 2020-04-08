Do I have to pay rent during coronavirus crisis? Can I be evicted?
As thousands of people lose their income amid mass layoffs due to the coronavirus crisis, New Jersey residents are finding themselves in a financial bind, struggling to make mortgage and rent payments.Gov. Phil Murphyhas enacted some protections for renters and homeowners to ensure that even if someone can’t make a payment this month, they shouldn’t be stuck looking for a new place to live during a global pandemic.More than 300,000 people have applied for unemployment assistancein New Jersey in recent weeks, after Murphy declared all non-essential businesses shutter to mitigate the spread of c…
Breaking Banner
Tabloid editor now regrets indulging Trump’s narcissism as watches the president ‘ad lib his way through the coronavirus crisis’
In an op-ed for The Guardian this Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the New York Daily News recounted his years covering Donald Trump before he was president, and marveled at how Trump's massive celebrity ego has transferred over to his presidency.
"He had no shame in using the media and we had no qualms about capitalizing on his headline-generating power," writes Martin Dunn. "For decades the competition centered on which tabloid could out-Trump the other. In a city where business leaders are hailed as celebrities, Trump became the undisputed master manipulator – the man who understood that the only thing worse than being written about was not being written about."
Breaking Banner
Historian: Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis resembles Hitler more than FDR
In times of crisis, effective leadership is more crucial than ever. As President Trump struggles with the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, including the filing of more than ten million new unemployment claims in late March and crucial shortages of equipment like effective masks and ventilators, the ways other leaders responded to the Great Depression offer lessons both inspirational and cautionary for the present. Although Franklin Roosevelt and Adolf Hitler operated in two very different political cultures, their first 100 days in power offer a sobering reminder of the consequences of decisions pursued by leaders in crisis.
COVID-19
Facing ‘extinction-level event,’ small businesses urge Congress to replace disastrous loan program with direct payroll grants
"Without a substantial, immediate response that addresses the magnitude of this problem, our small business sector will be devastated."
With millions of small businesses on the brink of collapse and struggling to obtain coronavirus relief after the Trump administration's disastrous rollout of a $350 billion rescue fund, progressives are calling on Congress to authorize direct payroll grants to companies in need instead of dumping hundreds of billions more into a deeply flawed program.