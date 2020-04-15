Quantcast
Connect with us

Duncan Hunter kept spending campaign money after resigning for spending campaign money on himself: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, Daily Beast reporter Lachlan Markey reported that disgraced former Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) continued spending campaign money — just days after resigning from Congress for improper use of campaign money.

Two days after his resignation, on January 9, Hunter reported a $131.20 campaign expenditure at the Hawk ‘n’ Dove, a pub on Capitol Hill. Four days after that, his FEC disclosure stated a $715.80 expense at Landini Brothers, an upscale Italian restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter was indicted by federal prosecutors in 2018 after he and his wife Margaret spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on food, clothes, dental work, airfare, and trips to Europe from their campaign account, and falsified federal documents to make them look like legitimate political expenses. Leaked correspondence showed his wife advised him to classify a clothing purchase as golf balls “for the wounded warriors,” and on one occasion he wrote that the Navy can “go fuck themselves” after they refused to let him tour a European base to make his vacation look like a congressional visit.

Hunter initially tried blaming the whole thing on his wife, claiming she managed the finances. But this excuse fell apart after prosecutors also detailed how he spent campaign funds on a series of sexual liaisons with lobbyists and staffers — around which time his wife began cooperating with the investigation. Hunter eventually pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to 11 months in prison.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump issues absurd threat to trigger a constitutional standoff by adjourning Congress over stalled nominees

Published

24 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump threatened to use an unprecedented constitutional power on Wednesday at his daily coronavirus press briefing.

Out of frustration that Congress is using pro forma sessions to avoid formally adjourning — at which point the president could make recess appointments of his nominees without congressional approval — Trump said he may force the legislative branch to adjourn.

“No President in history has ever used the Constitutional power to adjourn Congress,” tweeted presidential historian Michael Beschloss.

Steven Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor, argued that Trump couldn’t use the power now.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It’s a rancid case of quid pro quo’: Sports reporter sounds the alarm about Florida governor and WWE

Published

52 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

In a bizarre case of corruption, the governor of Florida decided that WWE wrestlers are "essential" employees amid the coronavirus because he didn't like the void of sports on television.

What The Nation's sports reporter David Zirin found is what he thinks is an outright "quid pro quo," he noted, "stinks to high heaven."

Speaking to MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Wednesday, Zirin explained that on April 9 Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared wrestlers essential workers in the state. The exact same day, Linda McMahon, the co-founder of the WWE with her husband Vince McMahon, announced that her super PAC was going to spend $18.5 million in the state of Florida. McMahon is also a member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Sean Hannity claims President Obama is obsessed with him: ‘He can’t get Fox News out of his head’

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night accused Barack Obama of being obsessed with him at the same time as he relitigated a controversy from the former president's 2008 campaign.

"He can't get Fox News out of his head," the Fox News host said in a segment about Obama's endorsement of Joe Biden, his former vice president. "He can't. We live in his mind. He takes a shot at Fox again. Me, yours truly, I live in his mind. I don't know why, but take a look."

After showing a clip in which Obama described President Donald Trump as benefiting from the support of "a propaganda network with little regard for the truth" — an apparent reference to Fox News — Hannity aired archival footage of the former commander-in-chief talking about him. Included were clips of Obama criticizing Hannity for seeming to flip-flop on immigration reform and joking about his views on Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the segment, a chyron flashed in all caps: "Flashback: Obama's 'Hannity' Obsession."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image