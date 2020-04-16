Ex-GOP strategist slams Trump’s nightly ‘Baghdad Bob show’: His incompetence will cost ‘the lives of tens of thousands’
On MSNBC Thursday, former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt tore into President Donald Trump for his inability to lead in crisis, and for his nonstop lying to the public on matters of health and safety.
“Steve, how do you think the White House is doing?” asked host Ari Melber. “What is on your mind?”
“Well, I think the White House has done, historically, very poorly in this,” said Schmidt. “This is one of the most significant crises in American history. It’s certainly the largest crisis of our lifetimes and it’s been the most inept response by the executive, by the president, I think, with regard to any crisis in American history but certainly, any crisis in our lifetimes.”
“We look at a president, who is so clearly in over his head and out of his depth, who has been dishonest, who has been imprecise, who’s been inaccurate, and whose deadly indecision will be paid for with the lives of tens of thousands of Americans, as this virus escalated to a place it never need have gotten,” continued Schmidt. “And that is all because of the wasted month of February, where the president was hate-tweeting, firing people that he was angry with over impeachment, going on campaign rallies, and golfing. And now, the country is paying the price for that.”
“We should be careful to understand that when the same guy says, well, it’ll be back in September but we’ll make it go away really quick, is the same guy, when there were 15 cases in the country, said, soon, it would be gone to zero and it would disappear like magic,” added Schmidt. “The lack of credibility in these evening news events is epic and unlike everything we’ve ever seen. It’s a Baghdad Bob show every night of the week, day after day — the airing of the grievances, the airing of his anger issues, the attacks on the governors, we see every night. All of the qualities you never, ever want to see in a leader, in a crisis, when lives are at stake.”
