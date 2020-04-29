Former Republican Justin Amash ‘confident’ in winning a third-party White House bid
DETROIT — U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a Trump critic from West Michigan, is weighing a third-party bid for the White House that he said he’s “confident” he could win.“There’s an urgency. There is a need right now, more than ever, for someone with common sense to stand up to these two parties and to present a strong alternative,” Amash said in an interview.The Republican-turned-independent congressman announced late Tuesday he has formed an exploratory committee to seek the Libertarian Party’s nomination for president.He joined the Libertarian Party 10 days ago on his 40th birthday, and now Amash i…
2020 Election
Trump 2020 campaign furious over secret GOP memo: report
As the death toll from coronavirus continues to soar in the United States, President Donald Trump is being lambasted by a variety of Democrats, liberals, progressives, centrists and Never Trump conservatives over the weeks he spent carelessly downplaying the severity of COVID-19. And in Politico, reporter Alex Isenstadt describes a recent conflict with the GOP over how Republican candidates should or shouldn't defend Trump's record on coronavirus.
"Earlier this month," Isenstadt explains, "the Senate Republican campaign arm circulated a memo with shocking advice to GOP candidates on responding to coronavirus: 'don't defend Trump, other than the China travel ban — attack China.'"On Monday, April 27, according to Isenstadt, Trump campaign adviser Justin Clark expressed his "displeasure" to Kevin McLaughlin, executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) — angrily telling McLaughlin that any Republican candidate who followed the advice of the memo should not expect the campaign's support.
2020 Election
Majority of Americans expect COVID-19 will disrupt ability to vote in fall, poll shows
Two-thirds of Americans recently polled say the coronavirus outbreak will significantly impact the ability to vote in this fall’s presidential election.The same poll by Pew Research Center also shows people have high support for the right to vote in the presidential election by mail.Pew surveyed more than 4,917 U.S. adults earlier this month and “the survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories,” the national research center wrote. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2.1 percentag... (more…)
2020 Election
All coronavirus and no campaign rallies. Does Donald Trump have a Florida problem?
MIAMI — Grappling with a pandemic that has put his leadership under a microscope and kept him far from home, President Donald Trump’s popularity is diminishing in Florida.Throughout the month of April, with the economy, campaigns and society in general upended, polls have found Trump falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden and struggling to win the trust of voters in his adopted home state. Surveys also suggest Trump is losing ground with senior citizens — a conservative-leaning demographic that is most vulnerable to the severest symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavir... (more…)