He invested his life’s savings in a new Haiti beach resort. Then a mob sent it up in flames
A Haiti judge has issued more than a dozen arrest warrants for individuals accused of looting and torching a million dollar beach resort in northern Haiti owned by a Haitian-American engineer and his wife.“It was a hired mob of at least 30 to 40 people,” said Jude Jean-Gilles, the owner of the Joupana Beach Resort, which was set ablaze Saturday in Port Francais, a hillside village near Haiti’s northern coast between the town of Labadie and Baie de l’Acul. “I wasn’t there, but they tell me it was a large, large crowd.”Dariot Jean, a justice of the peace, said he issued arrest warrants Tuesday f…
Here are the 4 most stunning revelations about Jared Kushner’s ever-growing role in Trump’s coronavirus response
As the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surges past 48,500 (according to figures reported by John Hopkins University in Baltimore early Thursday morning, April 2) and the United States becomes #3 in deaths from COVID-19 (behind only Italy and Spain), President Donald Trump is trying to give the impression that he is being as proactive as possible. Gone are the days when Trump irresponsibly described the pandemic as a “hoax” and made the ludicrous claim that Democrats and Never Trump conservatives were exaggerating its dangers. And Trump’s efforts to appear proactive are asserting themselves not only with his coronavirus task force (which includes medical experts Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx), but also, with a separate coronavirus team led by White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner (the president’s son-in-law).
Conservative columnist stunned by Trump’s perpetual display of coronavirus ignorance
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin can't understand why President Donald Trump is always the last one to know or understand something. With so many experts at his fingertips, one would assume that the president of the United States would be the most informed American on any issue facing the country. Yet, somehow Trump is always the last to know and the last to understand.
Rubin compared Trump to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), along with almost every other governor, "except the bumbling Ron DeSantis of Florida," and arguably Govs. Brian Kemp (R-GA), Tate Reeves (R-MS) and Kevin Stitt (R-OK).
‘A portrait of disaster’: Experts warn 6.6 million new jobless claims portend an unparalleled crisis
The U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday that 6.6 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, a staggering and record-breaking surge in unemployment that comes as the coronavirus outbreak has completely shuttered large swaths of the economy and sparked mass layoffs nationwide.
"I have spent the last twenty years studying the labor market and have never seen anything like it."—Heidi Shierholtz, Economic Policy Institute
The new figures bring the total number of unemployment claims for the month of March to 10.4 million, surpassing the number of jobs lost during the entirety of the Great Recession of 2007-2009. The 6.6 million new unemployment claims are more than double the previous record of 3.28 million claims set just last week.