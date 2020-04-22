Here are 15 signs you may be a ‘covidiot’

Americans continue to publicly shun individuals violating social distancing requirements as the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rise in America.

Twitter uses took to the hashtag #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT to mock those unconcerned with coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of almost 50,000 Americans.

Here are some of the popular submissions:

You can’t even spell the state you live in correctly #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/SOjJzHzGMx — Shine Bright 🌞🌟🌜 (@xmillrunner) April 22, 2020

You trust the guy on the left more than the guy on the right. #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/r4ykam7d99 — Jen (@JenTusch) April 22, 2020

#SignsYoureACOVIDIOT You bring a gun to a virus fight. pic.twitter.com/j5aATCGNCy — Lyle Milton (@lyle_lmilton) April 22, 2020

You throw your used gloves on the ground in the grocery store parking lot. Because the employees there don't have enough to deal with. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/L3q2yLbZKB — Pam (@PammyJC) April 22, 2020

If you think that Covid-19 is the 19th Coronavirus. #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT — marc (@BadBoxArtMarc) April 22, 2020

#SignsYoureACOVIDIOT You wear a protective facemask while protesting COVID19 is a lie pic.twitter.com/vcZJ4iDZnH — Iain Cairns (@Iainr1Cairns) April 22, 2020

Your big gun compensates for a small dick #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/XFVi3aqmmK — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) April 22, 2020

#SignsYoureACOVIDIOT you get your medical advice from the guy who said windmills cause cancer 🙄 — 🍁Fletchy McFletchyface☘ (@Darth_Pingu) April 22, 2020

You bring a Confederate flag to a protest in a state that borders Canada. pic.twitter.com/T8p2Km0hjx — Mike (@tallboy66) April 22, 2020

You wear a hazmat suit to protect yourself from a "fake" virus. #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/RPB8a6Mq8E — ThatDarnShrink (@that_darn) April 22, 2020

