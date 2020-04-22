Here are 15 signs you may be a ‘covidiot’
Americans continue to publicly shun individuals violating social distancing requirements as the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rise in America.
Twitter uses took to the hashtag #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT to mock those unconcerned with coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of almost 50,000 Americans.
Here are some of the popular submissions:
You can’t even spell the state you live in correctly #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/SOjJzHzGMx
— Shine Bright 🌞🌟🌜 (@xmillrunner) April 22, 2020
You trust the guy on the left more than the guy on the right. #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/r4ykam7d99
— Jen (@JenTusch) April 22, 2020
#SignsYoureACOVIDIOT You bring a gun to a virus fight. pic.twitter.com/j5aATCGNCy
— Lyle Milton (@lyle_lmilton) April 22, 2020
#SignsYoureACOVIDIOT
You throw your used gloves on the ground in the grocery store parking lot. Because the employees there don't have enough to deal with. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/L3q2yLbZKB
— Pam (@PammyJC) April 22, 2020
If you think that Covid-19 is the 19th Coronavirus. #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT
— marc (@BadBoxArtMarc) April 22, 2020
You wear a protective facemask while protesting COVID19 is a lie pic.twitter.com/vcZJ4iDZnH
— Iain Cairns (@Iainr1Cairns) April 22, 2020
You’re pro-life except when it comes to Grandma. #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/FqyDgU9q5O
— HoosierMamaTags (@HoosierMamaTags) April 22, 2020
Your big gun compensates for a small dick #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/XFVi3aqmmK
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) April 22, 2020
#SignsYoureACOVIDIOT you get your medical advice from the guy who said windmills cause cancer 🙄
— 🍁Fletchy McFletchyface☘ (@Darth_Pingu) April 22, 2020
You have trust issues. #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/urUa8OQ9Vs
— CK (@charley_ck14) April 22, 2020
#SignsYoureACOVIDIOT
You bring a Confederate flag to a protest in a state that borders Canada. pic.twitter.com/T8p2Km0hjx
— Mike (@tallboy66) April 22, 2020
“F*ck grandma! I want a haircut!”#SignsYoureACOVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/bCMiKG0Sfq
— CK (@charley_ck14) April 22, 2020
You think Jesus is your vaccine. #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/tOmfrArXcK
— 😷Trudy B homebound (@trudytalk) April 22, 2020
You wear a hazmat suit to protect yourself from a "fake" virus. #SignsYoureACOVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/RPB8a6Mq8E
— ThatDarnShrink (@that_darn) April 22, 2020
#SignsYoureACOVIDIOT — You're still convinced he's "Making America Great Again".
— Robin needs time. (@NeverThatRobin2) April 22, 2020