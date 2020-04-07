‘He’s continuing to lie’: Anderson Cooper slams Trump’s two-faced attack on mail-in voting

On CNN Tuesday, anchor Anderson Cooper tore into President Donald Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting.

“The president also today continued to spread falsehoods about voter fraud as a reason not to have wider vote-by-mail efforts in the general election,” said Cooper. “Many Wisconsin voters are having to stand in line to vote today because the two separate court decisions by the state and U.S. Supreme Court prevented Wisconsin from moving its election day, also extending the deadline to receive mail-in ballots. Never mind the hypocrisy, pointing to the president, he himself voted by mail-in ballot. This is what he said.”

“I think mail-in voting is horrible. It’s corrupt,” said Trump in the clip from the day’s press conference. “I think that mail-in voting is a terrible thing. I think if you vote, you should go. Even the concept of early voting is not the greatest because a lot of things happen. But it’s okay. But you should go and you should vote. I think you should go and you should vote. You look at what they do where they grab thousands of mail-in ballots and they dump it. I’ll tell you what. I don’t have to tell you. You can look at the statistics. There’s a lot of dishonesty going along with mail-in voting, mail-in ballots.”

“He voted by mail in Florida,” said Cooper. “This is not a new talking point for the president. He, of course, has repeatedly, from the earliest days of his administration, pushed false conspiracy theories about voter fraud. They’re not backed up by any reputable data.”

“They even want to try to rig the election at the polling booths,” said Trump in another clip. “And believe me, there’s a lot going on. People that have died ten years ago are still voting. Illegal immigrants are voting. So many cities are corrupt and voter fraud is very, very common.”

“I know maybe nobody cares that he continues to lie, but we’re pointing it out,” added Cooper. “He’s continuing to lie.”

Watch below: