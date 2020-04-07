‘He’s continuing to lie’: Anderson Cooper slams Trump’s two-faced attack on mail-in voting
On CNN Tuesday, anchor Anderson Cooper tore into President Donald Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting.
“The president also today continued to spread falsehoods about voter fraud as a reason not to have wider vote-by-mail efforts in the general election,” said Cooper. “Many Wisconsin voters are having to stand in line to vote today because the two separate court decisions by the state and U.S. Supreme Court prevented Wisconsin from moving its election day, also extending the deadline to receive mail-in ballots. Never mind the hypocrisy, pointing to the president, he himself voted by mail-in ballot. This is what he said.”
“I think mail-in voting is horrible. It’s corrupt,” said Trump in the clip from the day’s press conference. “I think that mail-in voting is a terrible thing. I think if you vote, you should go. Even the concept of early voting is not the greatest because a lot of things happen. But it’s okay. But you should go and you should vote. I think you should go and you should vote. You look at what they do where they grab thousands of mail-in ballots and they dump it. I’ll tell you what. I don’t have to tell you. You can look at the statistics. There’s a lot of dishonesty going along with mail-in voting, mail-in ballots.”
“He voted by mail in Florida,” said Cooper. “This is not a new talking point for the president. He, of course, has repeatedly, from the earliest days of his administration, pushed false conspiracy theories about voter fraud. They’re not backed up by any reputable data.”
“They even want to try to rig the election at the polling booths,” said Trump in another clip. “And believe me, there’s a lot going on. People that have died ten years ago are still voting. Illegal immigrants are voting. So many cities are corrupt and voter fraud is very, very common.”
“I know maybe nobody cares that he continues to lie, but we’re pointing it out,” added Cooper. “He’s continuing to lie.”
‘Stop ignoring facts for political advantage’: CNN’s Cuomo tears into Trump’s refusal to lead on coronavirus
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo — still battling his own bout with COVID-19 — laid into President Donald Trump's lack of leadership throughout the crisis.
"Stop ignoring the facts for political advantage. Get real. The past is over," said Cuomo. "There can be no more letting politics reinforce our worst instincts. We need to build on our best instincts. And that said, what I'm asking you all to do now, the man at the top refuses to change."
He displayed a clip of Trump being confronted at the day's press conference, by his February claim that cases would soon be down to zero. "Well, the cases really didn't build up for awhile, but you have to understand, I'm a cheerleader for this country," said Trump in the clip. "I don't want to create havoc and shock and everything else. I'm not going to go out and start screaming, this could happen, this could happen."
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigns after attacking beloved USS Roosevelt captain
Thomas Modly has resigned as the acting secretary of the Navy, according to CNN.
Modly was caught on tape attacking Capt. Brett Crozier in a call with the crew of the USS Roosevelt after the captain's letter to leaders begging for help was revealed online.