Husband and wife with coronavirus die alone in same NJ hospital a week apart
Sheryl Pabatao could hear machines beeping furiously through the phone when she told her hospitalized mom Susana that her husband of 44 years died from the coronavirus. Laying in a bed two floors above him in the same facility, Susana was waiting for her own COVID-19 test results.“I could hear her vitals going down,” Sheryl Pabatao said of the March 26 phone call. Then, the line went silent.A half-hour later, Sheryl Pabatao said her 64-year-old mother called her back sounding defeated. Doctors put Susana Pabatao on a breathing and feeding tube later that night— and she fought for four days bef…
Breaking Banner
‘Can we get a refund?’ Trump flack Stephanie Grisham faces a landslide of mockery after her abrupt dismissal
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is reportedly being relieved of her duties after having gone a full ten months on the job without holding a single press briefing.
Given that Grisham hauled in a salary of $183,000 despite never actually appearing before reporters to answer questions, some Americans are asking if we can get a "refund" for her purported services.
Others, meanwhile, are simply happy to see her leave despite having rarely, if ever, seen her talk in public.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s history as a sketchy vitamin company pitchman might help explain his hydroxychloroquine obsession: report
In an attempt to understand the myriad of reasons why Donald Trump has gone all-in on pushing hydroxychloroquine as the possible solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee noted that the president once was the owner of a sketchy vitamin company under the Trump brand.
Writing for the conservative Bulwark, Tim Miller posed the question: "Why is Trump obsessed with hydroxychloroquine?' by noting the president has become one of, if not its biggest, proponents.
Breaking Banner
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham leaves job after never once briefing the press
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who never once held a briefing, has reportedly lost her job.
CNN reported that Grisham is returning to the East Wing where she will serve as First Lady Melania Trump's spokesperson and chief of staff.
According to the report, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is considering Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany to replace Grisham.
Former Freedom Caucus spokesperson Alyssa Farah was also said to be under consideration for the job.