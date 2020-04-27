‘I don’t want to die because of selfish Christians’: Twitter fires back at Bill Barr’s push to take legal action against lockdown orders

This Monday, Attorney General Bill Barr issued a memorandum titled, “Balancing Public Safety with the Preservation of Civil Rights,” where he directed the Justice Department to take legal action against coronavirus lockdown rules it deems to be “an overbearing infringement of constitutional and statutory protections.”

“As the Department of Justice explained recently in guidance to states and localities taking steps to battle the pandemic, even in times of emergency, when reasonable and temporary restrictions are placed on rights, the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers,” Barr wrote. “The Constitution also forbids, in certain circumstances, discrimination against disfavored speech and undue interference with the national economy.”

But according to some of his critics on Twitter, Barr is the last person who should be talking about the Constitution and civil rights.

What does AG BILL BARR know about #CivilRights when he can’t even uphold his office nor protect the American People from blantant corruption coming from these so called leaders!!!! Justice is only blind when a blind eye is turned away from it. — Corey White (@coreywhite801) April 27, 2020

How about @AGWilliamBarr concern himself with the fact US is NUMBER ONE in DEATHS for #COVID19 IN THE WORLD! Civil rights?? Is he joking? This is about LIFE OR DEATH! Since he and @realDonaldTrump care more about the economy than human lives, they should BOTH RESIGN — Robin L (@mom22rs) April 27, 2020

Barr needs to be removed and tossed in prison. — Mac – #StayHome if you can. (@MacCheeseShow) April 27, 2020

Religious rights do not supercede civil rights. My rights are to expect a safe communal environment to socialize. Community safety always supercedes individual beliefs where those beliefs harm the whole. In other words, I should not have to die because of selfish Christians! — anache (@anachech) April 27, 2020

“Fat” Billy Barr is a clear and present danger to America. — scott stafford (@ADK_Stafford) April 27, 2020

Sorry but the federal government has no authority with regard to police actions in states. And regardless no one else has the right to kill me with a virus either because they can’t manage a quarantine — Bill McCormick (@BillMcCormickPM) April 27, 2020

Barr is the most partisan and conflicted Attorney General to ever hold the office. — Jay Jordan (@hillbillysevant) April 27, 2020

He’s bluffing. He can shove it. Governors have full powers and rights regarding safety in their states. Bill Barr is a thug and a mob fixer. I’m sure the DOJ has better things to do than to be henchmen for the failed potus. — Michelle (@chellelaine) April 27, 2020

