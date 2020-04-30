Quantcast
‘I have a son and I want you to meet him’: Anderson Cooper chokes up welcoming his baby to the world

13 mins ago

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announced on Thursday that he is now a father.

“It has been a difficult time in all of our lives and there are certainly many hard days ahead. It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness,” Cooper said. “As we mourn the loss of loved ones, we’re also blessed with new life and new love.”

“On Monday, I became a father,” Cooper revealed. “I am a dad, I have a son, and I want you to meet him.

He introduced Wyatt Morgan Cooper to CNN’s viewers.

“He is sweet and soft and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am so grateful for all those who paved the way and for the doctors and nurses and all those involved in my son’s birth.”

He said he was “eternally grateful” for Wyatt’s surrogate.

GOP slammed for urging people to get Trump merchandise for Mother’s Day: It’s not ‘Redneck Maw Day’

11 mins ago

April 30, 2020

On Thursday, the GOP suggested an unorthodox idea for a last-minute Mother's Day gift on Twitter: buying Trump campaign merchandise.

Mother's Day is around the corner❤️

If you're looking for a gift for the woman in your life who keeps your family great, then look no further!

The Official Trump Campaign store has everything you need to surprise the AMAZING mothers in your life!https://t.co/VtNyglksFH pic.twitter.com/3ezaW4CYw8

‘Multiple rounds from an AK-47 rifle’: Police arrest suspect for attack on Cuban Embassy in DC

30 mins ago

April 30, 2020

A man armed with a high-powered assault rifle fired multiple rounds at the Cuban embassy in Washington early Thursday, authorities said, damaging the building and leading Havana to lodge a protest.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Alexander Alazo of Aubrey, Texas. No one was injured.

"This morning at approximately 2:15 am, US Secret Service officers responded to the Embassy of Cuba following reports of shots fired," the Secret Service said in a statement.

"One individual was arrested for being in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as unregistered ammunition, assault with the intent to kill, and possession of a high capacity feed device.

