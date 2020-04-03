‘I tell my wife to get away’: Facing coronavirus fears, nurses and doctors try to protect their own families
CHICAGO — Home should be a refuge. But for people reporting to a hospital during the coronavirus crisis, home is just one more place to dread.Doctors, nurses and others working at Illinois hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated fear returning to their families, who might be more at risk because of invisible dangers they unwittingly bring home.Each has a routine. It usually looks like this: Disrobe. Leave scrubs in the garage. Bleach shoes. Run to the shower. No hugs from the children, no welcome from a spouse. Shower, scrub.For Terence Yee, an intensive care unit nurse at the Univ…
NYC’s de Blasio delivers frightening new revelation about extreme ventilator shortage in his city’s hospitals
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" early Friday morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted health care facilities in his city have only enough available ventilators to provide relief for COVID-19 patients to get the city through Sunday.
Speaking with host John Berman, the mayor said urgent action needs to be taken by the federal government if hospitals have any hope of keeping up with the exploding demand for additional life-saving health equipment.
"I've said this for weeks, there's no plan," de Blasio began. "There's no order that's been given by the commander in chief, the nation is in a peacetime stance while we're in the middle of a war. If they don't do something different in the next few days, they'll lose the window."
Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 932 in a day
More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running, government figures showed on Friday, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued to slow.
Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy with the virus so far claiming 10,935 lives – 932 in the past day – from 117,710 confirmed coronavirus cases.
But health ministry figures confirm a consistent downward trend in the rate of new cases and fatalities.
Fox News doctor shuts down Fox & Friends host on COVID-19: ‘Anywhere can be like New York City’
A Fox News contributor delivered the bad news to a "Fox & Friends" host that conservative Southern states were no less immune to the coronavirus outbreak than New York.
Co-host Brian Kilmeade defended Republican governors who have been slow to issue statewide stay-at-home orders because the virus was not yet ravaging their states, but medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier warned that those states would eventually see the same crisis unfold.
"Everyone thinks that New York City is the hot spot and that's the only one that's going to be, but that's not true," Saphier said. "Anywhere can be like New York City, [what] we are seeing right now. [Other states] are just a few weeks behind."