‘It’s catastrophic.’ Coronavirus forces Florida farmers to scrap food they can’t sell
MIAMI — A tractor with a 35-foot blade mowed down one million pounds of green beans ready to be picked at R.C. Hatton’s Pahokee, Fla., fields.Those crops should have been going to South Florida’s restaurants, cruise ships, school cafeterias, airlines and even theme parks.Instead, they are going into the ground.“And I’ve got another one million I can’t harvest that’s going down in the next three days,” R.C. Hatton’s president Paul Allen said.The total shutdown of the hospitality industry, to stem the spread of the coronavirus, means farmers who grew crops intended for everyone from small, indep…
Latest Headlines
Still think Ponce de Leon discovered Florida? More evidence that you are wrong
MIAMI — Of all the outlandish myths about Florida’s outlandish history, one of the most stubborn holds that Ponce de Leon discovered it in 1513 when he was searching for the Fountain of Youth.But evidence compiled by a Florida Keys map collector, a South Florida archaeologist and a Naples ocean engineer further debunks the tall tale of the Spanish conquistador whose name graces textbooks, schools, boulevards, hotels, parks, statues and the most popular tourist site in St. Augustine, where Juan Ponce de Leon never set foot.Ponce de Leon may have named the place then known as Bimini — which he t... (more…)
COVID-19
Reusable respirators may be acceptable alternative to disposable ones: study
With disposable N95 respirators currently in high demand amid the coronavirus outbreak, a recently published study has indicated reusable respirators might be a suitable alternative.The study, which was conducted by a team of researchers at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Centers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Atlanta’s Emory University, as well as Baylor College of Medicine and the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, was published in the journal JAMA.“Training and fit testing health care providers on respirators can be time co... (more…)
2020 Election
Georgia Republican: It would be ‘extremely devastating’ for the GOP if people are allowed to vote by mail
Calls to expand mail-in voting have grown as the COVID-19 pandemic has made waiting in long lines at polling places a potential health hazard.
Many Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have rejected the idea because they fear making it easier for people to vote will harm the GOP.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Georgia State House Speaker David Ralston became the latest GOP official to warn about the perils that vote-by-mail initiatives would have on his party.