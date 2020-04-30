‘It’s gonna go, It’s gonna leave’: Trump claims Covid-19 will disappear even without vaccine as US cases top 1 million
“Magical thinking and downplaying of the virus has led to over 61,000 American deaths. Saying the virus is gonna leave doesn’t make it go away.”
Having apparently learned nothing about the novel coronavirus since February—when he predicted the contagion would disappear “like a miracle” by April—President Donald Trump insisted during a roundtable with corporate executives Wednesday that Covid-19 will soon “be gone” even in the absence of a vaccine, a view that is not shared by public health professionals.
“It’s gonna go, it’s gonna leave, it’s gonna be gone, it’s gonna be eradicated,” Trump said when asked to explain how the virus will simply disappear without a vaccine. “It might take longer, it might be in smaller sections. It won’t be what we had.”
“If you have a flare-up in a certain area, if you have a, I call them burning embers, boom. We put it out,” Trump continued. “We know how to put it out now. But we put it out.”
In response to Trump’s remarks, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) tweeted that the president’s “magical thinking and downplaying of the virus has led to over 61,000 American deaths.”
“Saying the virus is gonna leave doesn’t make it go away,” Lieu said. “But more testing and [personal protective equipment] would help stop its spread.”
Watch Trump’s comments:
.@benstracy asks Pres. Trump how he expects coronavirus to be “gone” without a vaccine
Trump: “It’s gonna go, it’s gonna leave, it’s gonna be gone, it’s gonna be eradicated. It might take longer, it might be in smaller sections. It won’t be what we had.” https://t.co/9T8aUPjUrs pic.twitter.com/mc1TqQCPMH
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 29, 2020
The president’s latest prediction came after coronavirus cases in the U.S. officiallytopped one million and deaths surpassed 60,000. Despite the mounting death toll, lack of nationwide testing capacity, and fears of a devastating second wave, states across the nation are slowly reopening sectors of their economy as the federal governmentraces to develop a Covid-19 vaccine.
Bloomberg reported Wednesday that the Trump administration “is organizing a Manhattan Project-style effort to drastically cut the time needed to develop a coronavirus vaccine, with a goal of making enough doses for most Americans by year’s end.”
“Called ‘Operation Warp Speed,’ the program will pull together private pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and the military to try to cut the development time for a vaccine by as much as eight months,” according to Bloomberg. “As part of the arrangement, taxpayers will shoulder much of the financial risk that vaccine candidates may fail, instead of drug companies.”
In contrast to Trump’s insistence that the virus will soon “be gone,” Dr. Anthony Fauci—the nation’s leading infectious disease expert—warned in an interview on CNNWednesday that a second wave of the coronavirus in the coming months is “inevitable.”
“If by that time we have put into place all of the countermeasures that you need to address this, we should do reasonably well,” Fauci said. “If we don’t do that successfully, we could be in for a bad fall and a bad winter.”
Video
‘It’s gonna go, It’s gonna leave’: Trump claims Covid-19 will disappear even without vaccine as US cases top 1 million
"Magical thinking and downplaying of the virus has led to over 61,000 American deaths. Saying the virus is gonna leave doesn't make it go away."
Having apparently learned nothing about the novel coronavirus since February—when he predicted the contagion would disappear "like a miracle" by April—President Donald Trump insisted during a roundtable with corporate executives Wednesday that Covid-19 will soon "be gone" even in the absence of a vaccine, a view that is not shared by public health professionals.
Breaking Banner
‘He seems more confused lately’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe says voters are noticing Trump’s ‘cognitive decline’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough has been alarmed over President Donald Trump's apparent "cognitive decline" since the early days of his administration, but he said voters are finally beginning to notice.
The "Morning Joe" host has known Trump for years, and he says the president doesn't seem as mentally sharp, but he said the coronavirus crisis has laid bare his deficiencies just over six months before the election.
"On the 5 million [tests] a day, the guy that runs testing said there was no way this was ever going to happen on this planet or any other planet," Scarborough said. "He said that in the morning to Time magazine, then in the afternoon, Donald Trump, who seems to be a little more confused lately, and contradicting his own people, it's truly disturbing. I'm starting to get really concerned, even more concerned about how quickly he gets confused."
Breaking Banner
‘No one’ in Puerto Rico has received their $1,200 stimulus check: San Juan mayor
Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, alleged that the federal government has yet to provide a single resident on the island with a coronavirus stimulus check, weeks after payments began to go out.
Cruz, who feuded with President Donald Trump over his administration's lagging response to the damage wreaked by Hurricane Maria in 2017, called out the administration for neglecting the island's residents once again in its distribution of the stimulus funds.