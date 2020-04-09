Quantcast
Jerry Falwell Jr's Liberty University kept students in the dark as coronavirus outbreak worsened: report

19 mins ago

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its guidance for colleges and universities on how to safely navigate the coronavirus outbreak, that guidance didn’t reach students or faculty members of Liberty University, the evangelical college in Virginia headed by Jerry Falwell Jr.

According to an investigation conducted by HuffPost, as other schools around the country kept students up to date on developments regarding the virus, Liberty gave “little to no information to students.”

“It’s easy to forget when you’re outside of a college how much of a bubble college really is,” Liberty senior Calum Best told HuffPost. “I generally view myself as a person probably above average information intake … even I wasn’t aware of the importance of social distancing.”

When the CDC issued its guidance on routine environmental cleaning, hand washing, and information-sharing strategies on March 3, Liberty waited at least two weeks before the information began to be disseminated to students.

“A faculty member said they received an email about study abroad cancellations on March 11. The next day, students received an email that the university’s typically large convocation would be livestreamed as a precaution, HuffPost’s Rebecca Klein writes. “By contrast, at that time, the University of Virginia had already sent out more than a dozen updates about the virus to faculty, students and parents.”

Falwell Jr. has been the subject of intense criticism after he invited students to return to campus as the virus spiraled out of control in late March.

Read the full report over at HuffPost.

