Kamala Harris demands accountability for ‘horrific abuse of power’ — that was caught on tape

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is demanding accountability for one of her own constituents after a viral video reportedly showed a law enforcement officer in Rancho Cordova, California punching a child.

The Twitter user who posted the video said the Rancho Cordova Police Department “brutally tackled and hit my best friend’s 14 year old brother today over a swisher sweet! The officer had no reason to brutalize and traumatize this boy like this! He has a pre existing health condition which could be fatal under this kind of stress! Unjustifiable!”

Harris, California’s former attorney general and member of the Senate Committee of the Judiciary, saw the video and demanded accountability.

“This is a horrific abuse of power. This officer must be held accountable,” Harris wrote.