Laura Ingraham worries America may no longer exist if people keep listening to Dr. Fauci about coronavirus
On Fox News Thursday, Laura Ingraham suggested that America as we know it will cease to exist if people continue following the advice of infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“If we wait for Dr. Fauci’s seal of approval to reopen America, we may not have an America to reopen,” said Ingraham. “At least not one we recognize.”
“I have my own testing proposal,” she continued. “Want to hear it? Let’s start testing the lame data and theories that have been shifting ever since this crisis began.” She conveniently overlooked the fact that the models shifting is a sign that social distancing is working and causing fewer deaths than there would have been otherwise.
Watch below:
Laura Ingraham says if the country listens to Anthony Fauci's advice on reopening America, "we may not have an America to reopen" pic.twitter.com/jc6yLjz43v
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 24, 2020
Drudge Report brutally destroys Trump for idea of injecting disinfectants into humans to kill coronavirus
Conservative internet publisher Matt Drudge brutally mocked President Donald Trump on Thursday.
The leader of the free world openly mused that since ultraviolet lights and disinfectants like bleach can kill coronavirus on surfaces, maybe they could be used inside the human body to treat COVID-19.
The Drudge Report greeted Trump's comments with a picture of a bottle of Clorox bleach:
[caption id="attachment_1616188" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Screenshot of the Drudge Report on April 23, 2020.[/caption]
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani inadvertently reveals on Fox News that he doesn’t understand why COVID-19 is different than obesity
Rudy Giuliani made comments on Thursday that suggest he has absolutely no understanding how different diseases effect the human body.
The former New York City mayor was asked about his successor, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, leading the tri-state effort to test and track the spread of coronavirus.
"That's totally ridiculous," Giuliani told Laura Ingraham.
"Then we should trace everyone for cancer," Giuliani argued, despite the fact that unlike coronavirus, cancer is a non-communicable disease.
"Yeah, army of tracers," Ingraham replied.
"We should trace everybody for cancer and heart disease and obesity," Giuliani said, naming three health threats that are not communicable.
