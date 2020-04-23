Laura Ingraham worries America may no longer exist if people keep listening to Dr. Fauci about coronavirus

On Fox News Thursday, Laura Ingraham suggested that America as we know it will cease to exist if people continue following the advice of infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“If we wait for Dr. Fauci’s seal of approval to reopen America, we may not have an America to reopen,” said Ingraham. “At least not one we recognize.”

“I have my own testing proposal,” she continued. “Want to hear it? Let’s start testing the lame data and theories that have been shifting ever since this crisis began.” She conveniently overlooked the fact that the models shifting is a sign that social distancing is working and causing fewer deaths than there would have been otherwise.

