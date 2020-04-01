Michigan township board meeting ‘Zoom-bombed’ with inappropriate behavior
GROSSE ILE, Mich. — A video meeting of the Grosse Ile Township board of trustees was cut short Monday night after multiple people made inappropriate racially or sexually charged remarks during the public comment period.Brian Loftus, township supervisor, said Monday’s session was the first township board meeting held via Zoom, the video conferencing technology. While he hailed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for giving government boards flexibility to hold remote meetings during the coronavirus outbreak, the technology was a bit hard to handle that first time.“It was a learning experience for everybody,”…
Commentary
From no insurance to an unemployment runaround: How COVID-19 exposes broken US heath system system
We need a hero. How else to explain what motivates thousands of New Yorkers to go out on their rooftops or throw open their windows at precisely 7 p.m. every night to scream and yell and applaud and bang on the pots and pans — all to show the beleaguered and literally life-risking nurses, doctors and hospital staffers working in the epicenter of a global pandemic how much they are appreciated, even loved.But in a time of a public health crisis without precedent for all but a handful of living Americans, we also need villains — a role that a handful of vulture capitalists straight out of centra... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Doctor’s firing in coronavirus crisis shows a failure of corporate medicine
The strain of the coronavirus pandemic should have the entire health care system focused intently on quality and safety. Yet the dismissal of Bellingham, Wash., doctor Ming Lin shows how misguided business practices can hold back medical providers in a time of crisis.Lin practiced at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was an emergency room doctor, for 17 years. As the coronavirus crisis mounted, he took to social media to publicize conditions at the hospital he found appalling — a lack of separation of suspected COVID-19 cases from other patients and a dearth of testing for the vi... (more…)
COVID-19
Walmart to begin temperature checks of workers
Walmart announced Tuesday it will begin taking the temperatures of workers at stores and warehouse facilities in the United States as it fortifies its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Workers with a temperature of 100 degrees fahrenheit will be paid and not allowed to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days, Walmart said in a blog post.
Walmart, the world's biggest retailer and the nation's biggest employer, has previously said that it would guarantee workers up to two weeks of pay if they get the coronavirus or if their store or distribution center is closed by a government agency.