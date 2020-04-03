Quantcast
San Francisco police now issuing citations for people failing to shelter-in-place: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Police in one California city are taking more aggressive actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

“San Francisco police have begun issuing citations to violators of the shelter-in-place order requiring non-essential businesses to close and residents to stay home except for the most crucial reasons,” The San Francisco Examiner reported Friday. “Police Chief Bill Scott said at a noon press conference on Friday that officers had cited one business and one person in the last 24 hours for failing to heed warnings about the order.”

“The last time I was in front of you I predicted there would come a time where we have to cite,” Scott said. “That time has come, and we have begun citing.”

Violators can face a fine and/or imprisonment.


Trump opposes mail-in voting despite pandemic: You should ‘go to a booth’ and ‘proudly display yourself’

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

One of the final questions reporters asked President Donald Trump at Friday's coronavirus press conference was to give his thoughts on Gov. Tony Evers' (D-WI) efforts to push back the Wisconsin election and switch to all-mail voting, as a safety precaution for voters against coronavirus.

Despite the fact that several Republican governors have also pushed back their elections, with Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) doing so literally one day before voting was to start, Trump said he was opposed to it — and suggested Democrats only wanted to delay the election to prevent a Supreme Court candidate he had endorsed, Daniel Kelly, from winning, not because voters were at risk from a deadly disease.

‘It is going away’: Trump defends his previous efforts to downplay coronavirus

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

At Friday's coronavirus press briefing, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta confronted the task force with President Donald Trump's previous claims that the virus would go away by April, and Trump cut in to defend himself.

"It is going away," he said. He then denied he had made any claim about a timeline for the virus going away.

In reality, Trump did say explicitly he believed the virus would be gone by April. "Now, the virus that we’re talking about having to do — you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in," he said on February 10. "Typically, that will go away in April."

Trump tells CNN’s Jim Acosta ‘one of his laziest and most egregious lies yet’ during coronavirus briefing

Published

37 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lied to the American people during Friday's Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

Trump was asked by CNN's Jim Acosta about why federal stockpiles have been insufficient for responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus briefing.

"Why dropped the ball?" Acosta asked.

Instead of replying, Trump instead blamed the Obama administration -- despite the fact Trump had been in office almost three years before the virus hit.

Trump then went on to claim that the military was out of ammunition when he took office.

"While we can't be sure what a general might have privately told Trump -- and though we couldn't reach former Defense Secretary James Mattis, whom Trump named as the general in a September version of the story -- it's clearly not true that the world's most powerful military simply 'didn't have ammunition' when he was inaugurated in January 2017," CNN reported in October.

