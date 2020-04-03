San Francisco police now issuing citations for people failing to shelter-in-place: report
Police in one California city are taking more aggressive actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
“San Francisco police have begun issuing citations to violators of the shelter-in-place order requiring non-essential businesses to close and residents to stay home except for the most crucial reasons,” The San Francisco Examiner reported Friday. “Police Chief Bill Scott said at a noon press conference on Friday that officers had cited one business and one person in the last 24 hours for failing to heed warnings about the order.”
“The last time I was in front of you I predicted there would come a time where we have to cite,” Scott said. “That time has come, and we have begun citing.”
Violators can face a fine and/or imprisonment.
