Staples refusing to pay rent on all U.S. stores: report
Office supplies retailer Staplesis refusing to pay April rent on all of its U.S. stores, according to a report by Axios.Staples has reached out to multiple landlords within the past 72 hours to inform them rent will not be paid and payment will not be deferred, the report says.Staples is considered an essential businessand has been allowed to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.There are currently 66 Staples stores in New Jersey, according to the company’s website.The Axios reportquotes one of Staples’ landlords who claims the company is “taking advantage of a crisis” because commercia…
Historian: Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis resembles Hitler more than FDR
In times of crisis, effective leadership is more crucial than ever. As President Trump struggles with the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, including the filing of more than ten million new unemployment claims in late March and crucial shortages of equipment like effective masks and ventilators, the ways other leaders responded to the Great Depression offer lessons both inspirational and cautionary for the present. Although Franklin Roosevelt and Adolf Hitler operated in two very different political cultures, their first 100 days in power offer a sobering reminder of the consequences of decisions pursued by leaders in crisis.
COVID-19
Facing ‘extinction-level event,’ small businesses urge Congress to replace disastrous loan program with direct payroll grants
"Without a substantial, immediate response that addresses the magnitude of this problem, our small business sector will be devastated."
With millions of small businesses on the brink of collapse and struggling to obtain coronavirus relief after the Trump administration's disastrous rollout of a $350 billion rescue fund, progressives are calling on Congress to authorize direct payroll grants to companies in need instead of dumping hundreds of billions more into a deeply flawed program.
COVID-19
Jewish world marks start of ‘strange’ Passover
Jews marked the start of a "strange" Passover holiday on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic prevented the large family gatherings usually organised for the traditional Seder meal.
In Israel, which has more than 9,000 confirmed cases of the deadly virus, a nationwide curfew was in effect, with security forces deployed on the streets to prevent anyone seeking to visit relatives in violation of social-distancing measures.
In an English language message to Jews across the world, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that this year's Passover was "strange" and "different from all other Passovers."