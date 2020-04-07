Stephanie Grisham buried in scorn after parting message: ‘Thank you for all zero of your press conferences’
Following the announcement she would be replaced by Trump campaign official Kayleigh McEnany, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted out how grateful she was for the “honor of a lifetime” to “work alongside” everyone in the West Wing.
Thank you to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Press Sec & Dir of Comms. I also want to thank my AMAZING press & comms teams in the West Wing, it has been a true honor to work alongside each of you & I’m looking forward to the years to come!!
— Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) April 7, 2020
Commenters on social media were quick to remind her that she had actually done no work whatsoever in her taxpayer-funded position:
Great work.
Thank you for all zero of your press conferences.
— andy lassner (@andylassner) April 7, 2020
Thanks for taking our tax money and doing absolutely nothing.
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) April 7, 2020
You were amazing!!! Quick montage of all your briefings! Great work!! pic.twitter.com/RVlksSPZFE
— Robert Laurie (@PaineFulThought) April 7, 2020
America will *always* never remember you doing anything!!
— Drain The Trumps 🇺🇸 (@DrainTheTrumps) April 7, 2020
@PressSec ZERO press conferences. All you did do? Further the agenda of an authoritarian madman named Donald Trump.
So, thanks for shit.
Signed,
America.
— dylan🇺🇸 (@dylanmsmitty) April 7, 2020
Ummm You didn’t do anything but go on Fox and lie, not one press briefing
— O’s Girl (@terrij68) April 7, 2020
Had forgotten you existed to be honest.
— Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) April 7, 2020
If you weren't doing the job, what were you getting paid 180k to do for him?
— Marina (@marina282828) April 7, 2020
Mam, this is a Wendy’s restaurant
— NotoriousRBF (@NotoriousRBF) April 7, 2020