Supreme Court postpones all April arguments because of coronavirus
The Supreme Court has canceled all April arguments because of the coronavirus, it announced Friday in a news release.All planned arguments for March and April have now been indefinitely postponed.“The Court will consider rescheduling some cases from the March and April sessions before the end of the Term, if circumstances permit in light of public health and safety guidance at that time,” the court said in the release. The court’s annual term usually ends in June before the justices take a summer vacation.The court has been closed to the public since March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.T…
U.S. News
Walmart will limit number of shoppers allowed in stores during coronavirus pandemic
In an effort to improve social distancing measures amid the coronaviruspandemic, Walmart announced Friday more changes to its store’s policies.Beginning Saturday, the company will limit the number of customerswho can be in a store at once, Walmart Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith said in a blog post.“Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20% of a store’s capacity,” Smith said.Store associates will mark a queue at a single-entry door, direct new shoppers there, and admit them one-by-one and count th... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Leaked memo: Amazon execs sought to tar fired employee who organized coronavirus walkout
As Amazon grapples with coronavirus infections among workers at a growing number of its facilities, senior leaders sought to discredit the organizer of a walkout in New York this week, according to an internal memo.Amazon general counsel David Zapolsky, in notes from a meeting of top executives circulated within the company and leaked to VICE News, called walkout organizer Chris Smalls — who was fired earlier this week — “not smart, or articulate, and to the extent the press wants to focus on us vs. him, we will be in a much stronger PR position than simply explaining for the umpteenth time ho... (more…)
Tiger King: True-crime tale of ‘Joe Exotic’ grips an America on ‘shutdown’
Amid a constant swirl of grim coronavirus news, the surreal tale of a gay, mullet-wearing private zookeeper who calls himself "Joe Exotic" -- now in prison for murder-for-hire -- has captivated a nation stuck on the couch.
"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" -- featuring a menagerie of big cats, wacky employees and misfit lovers -- is part "Animal Planet" and part "Breaking Bad."
And it's all true.
With the vast majority of Americans ordered to stay at home to curb the spread of the deadly virus, the Netflix true-crime series has become a must-see binge-watch for the masses.